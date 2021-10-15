Isn't that on Spark Sport?
Sky has the rights for the overseas matches. So they are the only option for watching those games in NZ.
Oh, I couldn't fugure that out.
So, OP, Sky Sport Now will allow for periodic access (not tied to MySky or any contract). Minimum of a month, but at least you wont be tied to sky for 6 - 12 months.
The Pakistan tour got canceled BTW.
NZ v PAK is our first match in the T20 World cup
NZ v PAK is our first match in the T20 World cup
Spark Sport has extensive daily highlights
I know - I missed out on tickets to that one. I am going to NZ-India though.
graham007:Handle9: HandleI know - I missed out on tickets to that one. I am going to NZ-India though.
But nz India is in Dubai . 1 Nov
Did you manage to get your Miq Seats back to nz with flights ? I thought there is a shit load of waiting list to get into nz .
I live in Dubai. NZ India is 31st of October. I'm also going to Aus England on the 30th and taking the kids to NZ Vs qualifier on the 5th.
If someone has a sky box , do they have access to free sky go which has sky sport?