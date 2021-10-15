Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cricket Nz vs Pak Streaming help ++
graham007

186 posts

Master Geek


#290019 15-Oct-2021 12:04
Send private message


Hello team



Can you please recommend some reasonable price / cheap temporary option for viewing t20 cricket . Nz vs Pak upcoming and more in Dubai .



Thanks




G

davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2795887 15-Oct-2021 13:05
Send private message

Isn't that on Spark Sport?

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Varkk
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2795916 15-Oct-2021 13:55
Send private message

Sky has the rights for the overseas matches. So they are the only option for watching those games in NZ.

davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2795937 15-Oct-2021 14:52
Send private message

Varkk:

 

Sky has the rights for the overseas matches. So they are the only option for watching those games in NZ.

 

 

Oh, I couldn't fugure that out.

 

So, OP,  Sky Sport Now will allow for periodic access (not tied to MySky or any contract).  Minimum of a month, but at least you wont be tied to sky for 6 - 12 months.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



Handle9
7701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795973 15-Oct-2021 16:22
Send private message

The Pakistan tour got canceled BTW.

clinty
1094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2796007 15-Oct-2021 18:05
Send private message

Handle9: The Pakistan tour got canceled BTW.


NZ v PAK is our first match in the T20 World cup

Spark Sport has extensive daily highlights

Clint

Handle9
7701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796013 15-Oct-2021 18:19
Send private message

clinty:
Handle9: The Pakistan tour got canceled BTW.


NZ v PAK is our first match in the T20 World cup

Spark Sport has extensive daily highlights

Clint


I know - I missed out on tickets to that one. I am going to NZ-India though.

graham007

186 posts

Master Geek


  #2796015 15-Oct-2021 18:29
Send private message


If someone has a sky box , do they have access to free sky go which has sky sport ? Or are these 2 different services not linked to each other ?



graham007

186 posts

Master Geek


  #2796016 15-Oct-2021 18:31
Send private message

Handle9: HandleI know - I missed out on tickets to that one. I am going to NZ-India though.



But nz India is in Dubai . 1 Nov

Did you manage to get your Miq Seats back to nz with flights ? I thought there is a shit load of waiting list to get into nz .

Handle9
7701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796020 15-Oct-2021 18:38
Send private message

graham007:
Handle9: HandleI know - I missed out on tickets to that one. I am going to NZ-India though.



But nz India is in Dubai . 1 Nov

Did you manage to get your Miq Seats back to nz with flights ? I thought there is a shit load of waiting list to get into nz .


I live in Dubai. NZ India is 31st of October. I’m also going to Aus England on the 30th and taking the kids to NZ Vs qualifier on the 5th.

graham007

186 posts

Master Geek


  #2796029 15-Oct-2021 19:19
Send private message

Handle9: [/>I live in Dubai. NZ India is 31st of October. I’m also going to Aus England on the 30th and taking the kids to NZ Vs qualifier on the 5th.



That's awsome lucky you .


Dubai had first IPL , now t20 and expo and then shopping festival . Too many things 🤪 to see and do.

clinty
1094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2796075 16-Oct-2021 07:11
Send private message

graham007:
If someone has a sky box , do they have access to free sky go which has sky sport?


If they subscribe to Sky Sport, then yes

Only 1 stream at a time, live channels, and old content(if available), and you can chrome cast to a TV (if it supports it)

Clint

Create new topic





GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



