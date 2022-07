Ive noticed monthly $30.50 charges on my credit card, the note says "EZI EDUCATION Auckland". Google hasn't found me anything so far.

Does anyone know what company this is for?

I can query it with my bank but wondered if someone at GZ knows what it's for which would be faster. Mrs Duck doesn't remember signing my son up for anything, but if it has a different name it might not have triggered her memory (she signs up for a lot of things).

Any help appreciated.