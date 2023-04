It looks like the big difference is the size of the pods. That alone might make all the difference .

trying to get a GOOD cuppa into & out of those original tiny PODs was never going to happen.....unless you're one of those who dump in sugar, shame on you (coffee milkshake) :-)



When I had a Nespresso , the assorted Genuine coffee Pods it came with where the worst coffee Ive had in a long time (I dont use sugar to drown the taste).

Undrinkable , so I threw them out , other Brands PODs were so much better .

Id never buy a POD machine if alternative branded PODs werent available . Is that the real reason for the PODS barcode ,to shut out aftermarket PODs ?

In reality , are POD machines really that much better than instant coffee ?