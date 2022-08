kingdragonfly

Argh Christmas shopping! At an age where we have an abundance of everything and feel overwhelmed by anything non edible coming into the house, (decluttering in progress). This year I have announced to friends we are having lunch at ours but, the rule is no presents for anyone taller than armpit height.There were audible sighs of relief. My own children in Australia and grandchild are the exception.Instead I've decided to give presents to the more needy in lieu of adding to friend's clutter and also shared the link. A few weeks ago on TV I was very impressed by a Kiwi fireplace company that makes and donates cooking stoves to refugees and people displaced by disasters. I donated and yesterday they sent out an email where for $100 you could buy one stove for yourself and donate two. I think it's a great preppers gift to have one at home or as a present in case of earthquake or other calamity and maybe even useful for camping. Bonus you help two displaced families.Am also looking for a Kiwi kids Xmas charity, suggestions welcome.