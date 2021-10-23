Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Christmas gifts for adults
kingdragonfly

7189 posts

Uber Geek


#290151 23-Oct-2021 20:46
Christmas gifts for adults

To get things started

Fisher-Price made a baby phone for adults because sure why not (Unboxing and review)

CNet

 1 | 2
MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2800174 23-Oct-2021 20:55
Horrifying.




kingdragonfly

7189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2800175 23-Oct-2021 21:03
Great for video conferencing at home

Best Ring Light for all budgets

kingdragonfly

7189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2800183 23-Oct-2021 21:32
Traxxas 2021 Corvette Stingray 4-Tec 3.0 Review



Journeyman
917 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2800224 24-Oct-2021 08:40
When you say 'Christmas gifts for adults', do you mean, like, festive marital aids?

kingdragonfly

7189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2814009 16-Nov-2021 20:02
I did a search of Etsy

"Bane" is a villain of Batman, who wears a mask.

Etsy is a website, with osmall run stuff.

So I searched for COVID and Bane, and got some results

https://www.etsy.com/nz/search?q=covid%20bane


k1w1k1d
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2814011 16-Nov-2021 20:09
Being able to go on Christmas holiday without worrying about not being able to get home due to a lockdown.  

Wakrak
995 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2814028 16-Nov-2021 20:38
A knife set would be a goody. Car cleaning kit. 1 year Netflix subscription. Travelling kit with collapsible plates and cups. local hot springs voucher. 

Or gift card lucky dip? We don't do presents so it makes it pretty easy 😄



kingdragonfly

7189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2822152 30-Nov-2021 22:08
This singing and dancing cactus toy keeps making the "weird" news circuit.

The song it's singing is in Polish, about doing cocaine and committing suicide.

The song's creator is furious because he never gave permission to the toy manufacturer.

It keeps showing up in toy stores, with the parents not realize the song's contents

Here it is on Aliexpress (of course) with a video

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002009091293.html

Technofreak
5550 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2822155 30-Nov-2021 22:11
kingdragonfly: Traxxas 2021 Corvette Stingray 4-Tec 3.0 Review

 

I want the real one




neb

neb
6631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822162 30-Nov-2021 22:45
I'm waiting for Anvil Aerospace products like this one to appear on Amazon. Be great for taking your family to the beach for a picnic, for example.

 

 

Even if the beach is in Syria.

kingdragonfly

7189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824074 3-Dec-2021 23:00
You can skip to 30 second mark.

Working Out Is Hard, But Hangoton Can Help!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Eva888
1181 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2824128 4-Dec-2021 08:46
Argh Christmas shopping! At an age where we have an abundance of everything and feel overwhelmed by anything non edible coming into the house, (decluttering in progress). This year I have announced to friends we are having lunch at ours but, the rule is no presents for anyone taller than armpit height.There were audible sighs of relief. My own children in Australia and grandchild are the exception.

Instead I've decided to give presents to the more needy in lieu of adding to friend's clutter and also shared the link. A few weeks ago on TV I was very impressed by a Kiwi fireplace company that makes and donates cooking stoves to refugees and people displaced by disasters. I donated and yesterday they sent out an email where for $100 you could buy one stove for yourself and donate two. I think it's a great preppers gift to have one at home or as a present in case of earthquake or other calamity and maybe even useful for camping. Bonus you help two displaced families.

https://givefireforlife.org/

Am also looking for a Kiwi kids Xmas charity, suggestions welcome.





rb99
2439 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824153 4-Dec-2021 10:54
rb99

kingdragonfly

7189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2825770 7-Dec-2021 13:30
Unusual toilet roll holder using tensegrity . It's not obvious in photo, but it sits on table, not mounted to wall.

Being sold for NZ charity

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/bathroom/toilet-brushes-holders/listing/3367469718

neb

neb
6631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825775 7-Dec-2021 13:38
kingdragonfly: Unusual toilet roll holder using tensegrity



That video is amazing! He has 3x2s!

 1 | 2
