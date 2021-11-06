Hi all,

I acquired some 25mm square aluminium tube.

We have a bumper crop of blueberries this year and I want to stop the birds from getting so fat they cant fly and get diabetes.

I want to make a frame to go over the blueberries using the tube. I can get joiners from M10 but they are not exactly cheap https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/search?text=Connect-it&q=Connect-it

Does anyone have any ideas how to make something quick and dirty, that will last a few months outdoors.

We are in level 3.x so I cant just go the M10 and get inspiration.

Cheers

John