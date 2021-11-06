Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Quick and dirty square tube joiners
SATTV

1345 posts

Uber Geek


#290365 6-Nov-2021 10:35
Hi all,

 

I acquired some 25mm square aluminium tube.

 

We have a bumper crop of blueberries this year and I want to stop the birds from getting so fat they cant fly and get diabetes.

 

I want to make a frame to go over the blueberries using the tube. I can get joiners from M10 but they are not exactly cheap https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/search?text=Connect-it&q=Connect-it

 

Does anyone have any ideas how to make something quick and dirty, that will last a few months outdoors.

 

We are in level 3.x so I cant just go the M10 and get inspiration.

 

Cheers

 

John

 

 




Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808428 6-Nov-2021 10:59
Duct Tape, good quality stuff... it will offer a bit of flex. 

 

Some time and care, you can strap it up and then to weather seal, a quick few wraps around with normal insulation tape?

 

 

Mehrts
514 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2808430 6-Nov-2021 11:01
Quick & dirty:

 

Stack one length on top of another at 90 degrees to form a corner, drill a hole through both tubes, and bolt these together with a couple of washers and nyloc nuts. If you have some small circular pipes/tubes or something similar, these can be cut to the correct length and inserted inside the box tube with the bolt passing through in order to prevent crushing of the box tube when clamping forces are applied.

 

Rinse and repeat for all other corners.

Journeyman
914 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2808554 6-Nov-2021 18:03
Just rivet it thusly:

 

 

Apologies for the crude sketch but I think you get the idea. Get some aluminium flat bar and cut it into small sections to make 'braces' that you rivet together.

 

Or just get something like this:

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/search?q=garden+cover&lang=default



EMB

EMB
35 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2808586 6-Nov-2021 21:11
They are heaps cheaper at Bunnings.  https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rapidmesh-55-x-55-x-26mm-black-joiner-2-way-corner_p0191570

Journeyman
914 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2808600 6-Nov-2021 22:28
Good luck finding those in stock at Bunnings :)

SATTV

1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808644 7-Nov-2021 08:07
EMB:

 

They are heaps cheaper at Bunnings.  https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rapidmesh-55-x-55-x-26mm-black-joiner-2-way-corner_p0191570

 

 

Brilliant, thank you.

 

 




SATTV

1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808645 7-Nov-2021 08:07
Journeyman: Good luck finding those in stock at Bunnings :)

 

Sadly - you are correct.




SATTV

1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808646 7-Nov-2021 08:08
Journeyman:

 

Just rivet it thusly:

 

 

Apologies for the crude sketch but I think you get the idea. Get some aluminium flat bar and cut it into small sections to make 'braces' that you rivet together.

 

Or just get something like this:

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/search?q=garden+cover&lang=default

 

 

Thant is a good Idea, I do have a rivet gun but not used it in probably 25 years, I know where it is and where some rivets are, but i will need some more.

 

 




SATTV

1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808649 7-Nov-2021 08:13
Mehrts:

 

Quick & dirty:

 

Stack one length on top of another at 90 degrees to form a corner, drill a hole through both tubes, and bolt these together with a couple of washers and nyloc nuts. If you have some small circular pipes/tubes or something similar, these can be cut to the correct length and inserted inside the box tube with the bolt passing through in order to prevent crushing of the box tube when clamping forces are applied.

 

Rinse and repeat for all other corners.

 

 

I forgot about the humble screw, I dont have anything long enough so I will see if I can find something online.

 

Thanks.




SirHumphreyAppleby
1987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850969 14-Jan-2022 19:08
Great minds think alike.

 

I would like to build a screen to block light from my new greenhouse during the summer months. I had the same idea of using some spare 25mm extrusion with the cheap corner joints ($1.50 each at Bunnings). They're not stocked in my local store, unavailable for click & collect (obviously), and not available for online ordering. Did you manage to find a solution?

 

 

