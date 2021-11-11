Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DHL handed my delivery over to DAI -- who are DAI??
surfisup1000

5096 posts

Uber Geek


#290434 11-Nov-2021 14:04
Ordered something from the US, shipped via DHL, tracking shows my goods arrived in New Zealand and have been handed to the "Partner Carrier".

 

Phoned DHL to see who this is, and they say it is a company called "DAI".... explained to DHL that there is no DAI in NZ. 

 

But DHL have no idea (extremely poor they don't know more about their delivery partners!!), and DHL can't tell me who to call to find out...I mean, they signed the contract with DAI but don't have a contact number?

 

Have tried entering tracking info on https://www.daipost.com/, but it just comes up with the same tracking history I see on DHL. 

 

Tried entering tracking numbers on NZ Post, and other courier websites, but nothing comes up. 

 

 

 1 | 2
kiwiharry
870 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2811125 11-Nov-2021 14:14
There is this historical post on Reddit. Maybe it might help
https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/8e83pn/ascendia_partners_in_nz_dai_shuttle_express_akld/




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

surfisup1000

5096 posts

Uber Geek


  #2811129 11-Nov-2021 14:25
kiwiharry: There is this historical post on Reddit. Maybe it might help
https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/8e83pn/ascendia_partners_in_nz_dai_shuttle_express_akld/

 

Thanks, doesn't fill me with confidence haha.

 

Managed to phone DAI (in Australia), they said NZ couriers has my package ... Phoned NZ Couriers, they know nothing about it nor had they heard of DAI (at least the person I spoke with). 

 

Looks like a dead end when the company that is listed as having my parcel, says another company has it, but that other company says they don't. 

 

I'm sure it will turn up sometime, seems like an information hole though. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forester187
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2837748 24-Dec-2021 12:02
Any updates on your package delivery? I'm having the same issue



Handsomedan
4861 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837768 24-Dec-2021 12:38
Hmm...they aren't well loved in Aussie. 

 

 

 

DAI Post | ProductReview.com.au




Forester187
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2837971 24-Dec-2021 15:54
Yes, I've seen the reviews there too.. its very worrying

surfisup1000

5096 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837987 24-Dec-2021 16:49
Oh yeah, I got my stuff in the end.   The problem is tracking, they have poor tracking systems. 

 

NZ Couriers ended up delivering mine, despite saying they had no relationship with DAI. 

 

It just turned up one day. From memory, I think i can actually see some tracking info after delivery, if I go to the nz couriers website and enter one of the three dhl numbers into the barcode tracker (nz couriers website a bit confusing). 

 

 

 

 

Forester187
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2838172 25-Dec-2021 01:48
Thats great you got your package... gives me a little bit of hope now

Wouldn't happen to remember how long it took to get your package delivered from the time it arrived in nz? I've just hit gone over the 2 week mark



ABank
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2843814 5-Jan-2022 15:15
Ugg, just saw this, I'm currently caller number 26 on hold for DAI wondering if I should bother holding.

 

Parcel states (from Canada) that it arrived in the "Destination Country" on 23 December, however that's Melbourne, the shipping address is New Zealand.

 

Not holding out any hope.  Its a reputable company that we purchased off and wasn't cheap, wth is it in Australia? :(

 

 

 

Wondering if it will ever turn up.

quickymart
9020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2843827 5-Jan-2022 15:50
It probably goes via there? I've ordered stuff from the US and it was diverted to Sydney then magically appeared in Auckland.

ABank
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2843830 5-Jan-2022 15:59
Thanks that's what I was thinking however why would it state it has arrived in the "DESTINATION COUNTRY" and that is Australia?  Surely the destination country would say NZ ? Number 14 in the que its been an hour lol

ABank
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2843844 5-Jan-2022 16:38
Well after an hour the line disconnected so I'll be none the wiser.. heres hoping it turns up sometime or the selling company bothers to email about it :) 

rscole86
4544 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843847 5-Jan-2022 16:41
I just got a DHL parcel, from Europe to NZ and at one point it said destination country Australia, stayed there for around 24hours then carried to on NZ.

quickymart
9020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2843852 5-Jan-2022 16:44
ABank:

 

Well after an hour the line disconnected so I'll be none the wiser.. heres hoping it turns up sometime or the selling company bothers to email about it :) 

 

 

Bizarre. Try them on Facebook? Must be other ways to reach them, surely.

ABank
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2843860 5-Jan-2022 17:10
Sadly they don't have any other way to contact them, just a lonely email address which apparently from the hundreds of one star reviews never gets answered.  

quickymart
9020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2853246 19-Jan-2022 11:02
Oh well, I'm sure it will get there in the end. The OP's stuff arrived...eventually.

 1 | 2
