surfisup1000

Ordered something from the US, shipped via DHL, tracking shows my goods arrived in New Zealand and have been handed to the "Partner Carrier".

Phoned DHL to see who this is, and they say it is a company called "DAI".... explained to DHL that there is no DAI in NZ.

But DHL have no idea (extremely poor they don't know more about their delivery partners!!), and DHL can't tell me who to call to find out...I mean, they signed the contract with DAI but don't have a contact number?

Have tried entering tracking info on https://www.daipost.com/, but it just comes up with the same tracking history I see on DHL.

Tried entering tracking numbers on NZ Post, and other courier websites, but nothing comes up.