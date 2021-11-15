Who gets the money when selling client's decommissioned equipment?
I often see on TradeMe and sometimes GZ IT companies/consultants selling old gear pulled from client's setup after upgrades etc. Who gets the proceeds of the sale? I presume the client paid for the gear originally and was not on loan, so therefore its property of the client and they should get the $$?
So GZ, what is best practice? Do they credit the clients account? Or is the sale a bonus for disposing of equipment on behalf of the client and they pocket it?