It largely depends on who is selling and why.

As has been stated, a lot of IT gear is leased, so the resellers have often bought job-lots at auction or in a deal with the providers of said lease, to collect and resell the equipment.

In that case, the gear has been paid for a few times over, through the term of the lease (the client has probably rolled over the lease and got new gear at seemingly no additional cost; just a continuation of the lease payments) and the finance company that provided the lease gets a bit of dosh when they on-sell the old gear.

I used to work in the IT leasing game, so have some old but intimate knowledge of how this all works.

There are also markets and contracts that have been established specifically for the older ex-lease gear, which is why you so often see it at the same resellers, time and time again.

As for why you see older gear being flogged here or on TM - sometimes it's just an arrangement between the IT provider and the company - a piece of IT gear depreciates rapidly and effectively owes a company nothing at it's end of useful life. It can quite literally be given away under the right circumstances, but it still has to be prepared for sale, which can be quite labour intensive, hence it's not being given away by the one that hs invested the time and energy to wipe, clean, refurbish and prepare the equipment for its new extended life.