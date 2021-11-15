Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicPossum release is it legal?
extech

#290496 15-Nov-2021 16:47
'I’m being held hostage': Woman at centre of marsupial hostage drama speaks out | Stuff.co.nz

 

 

 

Fairly sure its highly illegal to release possums into the wild, as this police officer seems to have done

larknz
  #2813500 15-Nov-2021 20:04
Maybe he just said he released it to keep everyone happy.

JaseNZ
  #2813506 15-Nov-2021 20:23
They make a good stew 😋




Stu

  #2813529 15-Nov-2021 20:51
Illegal? Where do they live, if it's not in the wild?




larknz
  #2813533 15-Nov-2021 21:03
Because they are classified as a pest and everyone is trying to kill them wherever possible.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2813536 15-Nov-2021 21:18
JaseNZ:

 

They make a good stew 😋

 

 

I don’t think so - any possums I’ve come up against couldn’t cook for nuts. 😀




Journeyman
  #2813539 15-Nov-2021 21:24
Stu: Illegal? Where do they live, if it's not in the wild?

 

It doesn't live. It gets 'dispatched'.

 

It's disappointing that Animal Control wouldn't do anything. Surely that is their bread and butter?

k1w1k1d
  #2813556 15-Nov-2021 22:04
The only good possums are either dead or in Australia.

