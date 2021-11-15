'I’m being held hostage': Woman at centre of marsupial hostage drama speaks out | Stuff.co.nz
Fairly sure its highly illegal to release possums into the wild, as this police officer seems to have done
They make a good stew 😋
JaseNZ:
I don’t think so - any possums I’ve come up against couldn’t cook for nuts. 😀
Stu: Illegal? Where do they live, if it's not in the wild?
It doesn't live. It gets 'dispatched'.
It's disappointing that Animal Control wouldn't do anything. Surely that is their bread and butter?
The only good possums are either dead or in Australia.