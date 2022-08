andrewNZ: @compound are you receiving it at the other end, or are you sending to customers? If it's the latter, I'd suggest actually surveying them.



For us, Mainfreight is by far the worst for damage. Usually it's either items being dropped, or stabbed with a forklift.

Items are usually labelled appropriately.



From our point of view, if we refused or returned every damaged item, we'd go out of business. It's better for us to just deal with it ourselves if the damage is minor or we work around it.

We are sending out new equipment so box damage is reported immediately as it is usually retail packaging and we have some very fussy customers. Yes you do get forklift damage or dropped items but for us sending out the volumes we do, very small amounts get damaged and mostly at the destination depot rather than the main hub. Most important is proper padding, boxing and signage. Dont expect just because it is on a pallet that the pallet will be transported upright. All freight has video surveillance to show method of wrapping and loading until the truck leaves the branch. We have had pallets unwrapped mid transit so can show how it left our branch compared to how it arrived at destination. Mid transit Mainfreight depot video can show who tampered with the pallet and they have paid out on those occasions. We have used all options for heavy freight companies that are NZ wide and Mainfreight has been the best for us being a high volume user. We experienced similar amounts of transit damage from other companies but with worse service over freight delays, acceptance of transit damage and theft.