Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWho delivers for DPEX in NZ?
networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290508 16-Nov-2021 11:30
Send private message

Hi.

 

Who delivers last mile for DPEX? I have a parcel showing as 'at Auckland Hub' for the past 2 weeks. Sender says they can't do anything else.

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
rscole86
4548 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813843 16-Nov-2021 12:59
Send private message

I had a DPEX parcel delivered by Toll last week.

Nothing on the packaging or shipping label to indicate that tho.

Edit: Looks like DPEX was acquired by Toll Group.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
LYuen
33 posts

Geek


  #2813851 16-Nov-2021 13:28
Send private message

They are slow even before the delta... (Full 5 working days from Auckland to Waikato back in May)

rscole86
4548 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813857 16-Nov-2021 13:31
Send private message

I've just checked the tracking on my parcel, three days from Auckland hub to delivery in Wellington.



networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813861 16-Nov-2021 13:35
Send private message

I have called them and put myself in the callback queue.

 

Thanks for the info.

networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813956 16-Nov-2021 16:31
Send private message

Egads, they said 30 minutes for a call back, 3 hours later whilst I was on a call I missed a call, no message left, and now they aren't offering a callback option AND after 30 minutes on hold I didn't wait any longer. Given the reviews on google, I see this is pretty standard fare. Not their fault I was on the call, but I stayed off my phone for twice the prescribed time. 

kingjj
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2814001 16-Nov-2021 19:24
Send private message

Got a DPEX parcel last week delivered by a local independent town-to-town courier. Never seen them in my town before, it was all a bit strange really. Was about 16 days all up from Hong Kong to North Canterbury, 5 of which were in the Auckland depot.

Boeingflyer
632 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2814087 16-Nov-2021 21:55
Send private message

networkn:

Hi.


Sender says they can't do anything else.


Cheers


 



I don't agree with this, the sender is liable to get the item to you in a reasonable timeframe, I'm going through a crap of a time with Aramex sent by PB Tech. I'll be looking for a refund soon as google reviews are showing a lot of angry customers waiting over a month and still no deliveries.



LYuen
33 posts

Geek


  #2814260 17-Nov-2021 09:15
Send private message

Boeingflyer:
networkn:

 

Hi.

 

 

 

Sender says they can't do anything else.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 



I don't agree with this, the sender is liable to get the item to you in a reasonable timeframe, I'm going through a crap of a time with Aramex sent by PB Tech. I'll be looking for a refund soon as google reviews are showing a lot of angry customers waiting over a month and still no deliveries.

 

Well, the sender (assumably a seller) should refund the customer when the parcel was lost or damaged during shipment, but this is all they can do.

 

When your item is handed over to the courier, the sender will have the same control over the item as the receiver, which is basically zero control.

networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2814270 17-Nov-2021 09:22
Send private message

So, it was not with Toll but Tolls international group. They have confirmed they have it but have advised there may be a further wait of up to another 15 working days before I can get the item. As it's a gift, and I ordered it in plenty of time, I've asked nicely if I can collect or they could please expedite it.

 

Wasn't easy to get hold of them, but hopefully, they can be a little flexible.

 

 

networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2815350 18-Nov-2021 15:18
Send private message

So after it got 'stuck' I asked them what the new eta was and they have advised 15 working days. This means it will have sat around in Auckland by this stage for nearly 6 weeks!

 

I ordered this with heaps of time spare and now it won't get here in time. It's a first-world problem, but I was looking forward to getting to my wife for her BD in Early December.

dinnerandchill
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2823101 2-Dec-2021 11:00
Send private message

networkn:

 

Hi.

 

Who delivers last mile for DPEX? I have a parcel showing as 'at Auckland Hub' for the past 2 weeks. Sender says they can't do anything else.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hi there, did you end up getting your package?

networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823103 2-Dec-2021 11:02
Send private message

dinnerandchill:

 

networkn:

 

Hi.

 

Who delivers last mile for DPEX? I have a parcel showing as 'at Auckland Hub' for the past 2 weeks. Sender says they can't do anything else.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hi there, did you end up getting your package?

 

 

I thought I'd posted an update.. I decided after another 10 days since the parcel was released for delivery to escalate through to management who basically said tough luck we are busy. About 10 minutes after that, it was delivered (co-incidence).

 

 

dinnerandchill
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#2823107 2-Dec-2021 11:14
Send private message

Thanks for replying! Looks like it's a long way away for me (29 Nov at the Auckland Hub to auckland central suburb from guangzhou).

 

Weird thing is that seller just told me they ship with Aramex (not Toll) so might be even tougher luck lol

 

I probably will be sticking with DHL next time!

networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823109 2-Dec-2021 11:16
Send private message

dinnerandchill:

 

Thanks for replying! Looks like it's a long way away for me (29 Nov at the Auckland Hub to auckland central suburb from guangzhou).

 

Weird thing is that seller just told me they ship with Aramex (not Toll) so might be even tougher luck lol

 

I probably will be sticking with DHL next time!

 

 

I'd take Aramex over Toll every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

 

 

dinnerandchill
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2823118 2-Dec-2021 11:37
Send private message

networkn:

 

dinnerandchill:

 

Thanks for replying! Looks like it's a long way away for me (29 Nov at the Auckland Hub to auckland central suburb from guangzhou).

 

Weird thing is that seller just told me they ship with Aramex (not Toll) so might be even tougher luck lol

 

I probably will be sticking with DHL next time!

 

 

I'd take Aramex over Toll every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

 

 

Guess it depends on the area, seems ok with me but i always see people complaining about aramex on reddit haha

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 