Hi.
Who delivers last mile for DPEX? I have a parcel showing as 'at Auckland Hub' for the past 2 weeks. Sender says they can't do anything else.
Cheers
They are slow even before the delta... (Full 5 working days from Auckland to Waikato back in May)
I have called them and put myself in the callback queue.
Thanks for the info.
Egads, they said 30 minutes for a call back, 3 hours later whilst I was on a call I missed a call, no message left, and now they aren't offering a callback option AND after 30 minutes on hold I didn't wait any longer. Given the reviews on google, I see this is pretty standard fare. Not their fault I was on the call, but I stayed off my phone for twice the prescribed time.
Got a DPEX parcel last week delivered by a local independent town-to-town courier. Never seen them in my town before, it was all a bit strange really. Was about 16 days all up from Hong Kong to North Canterbury, 5 of which were in the Auckland depot.
I don't agree with this, the sender is liable to get the item to you in a reasonable timeframe, I'm going through a crap of a time with Aramex sent by PB Tech. I'll be looking for a refund soon as google reviews are showing a lot of angry customers waiting over a month and still no deliveries.
Well, the sender (assumably a seller) should refund the customer when the parcel was lost or damaged during shipment, but this is all they can do.
When your item is handed over to the courier, the sender will have the same control over the item as the receiver, which is basically zero control.
So, it was not with Toll but Tolls international group. They have confirmed they have it but have advised there may be a further wait of up to another 15 working days before I can get the item. As it's a gift, and I ordered it in plenty of time, I've asked nicely if I can collect or they could please expedite it.
Wasn't easy to get hold of them, but hopefully, they can be a little flexible.
So after it got 'stuck' I asked them what the new eta was and they have advised 15 working days. This means it will have sat around in Auckland by this stage for nearly 6 weeks!
I ordered this with heaps of time spare and now it won't get here in time. It's a first-world problem, but I was looking forward to getting to my wife for her BD in Early December.
Hi there, did you end up getting your package?
I thought I'd posted an update.. I decided after another 10 days since the parcel was released for delivery to escalate through to management who basically said tough luck we are busy. About 10 minutes after that, it was delivered (co-incidence).
Thanks for replying! Looks like it's a long way away for me (29 Nov at the Auckland Hub to auckland central suburb from guangzhou).
Weird thing is that seller just told me they ship with Aramex (not Toll) so might be even tougher luck lol
I probably will be sticking with DHL next time!
I'd take Aramex over Toll every day of the week and twice on Sundays.
Guess it depends on the area, seems ok with me but i always see people complaining about aramex on reddit haha