This is an interesting take:
What are the biggest misconceptions older people have about Gen Zers?
They might judge them as narcissistic individualists. Which of course is false because they actually love to collaborate, and they really care about other people.
But...I have to ask - how are they not narcissistic, when at the beach, all you see is teenaged girls standing in the water (clearly not there for the enjoyment), with pouted lips taking selfies for 'The Gram'?
Handsomedan:
Because that is what "the gram" and social media in general has trained them to do...
Handsomedan:
Handsomedan:
Availability heuristic: You're seeing and remembering the 0.1% who have both the looks, or possibly the filters, and the desire to do that. You're not seeing the 99.9% who are upset they don't have artificially-perfect faces/bodies or, more likely, who simply don't care about that sort of thing in the first place.
This is why I liked the fact that they got Gen-Z's to interview Gen-Z's, if we were to do it we'd just see the stereotypes we were expecting while their peers are (hopefully) less likely to do that.