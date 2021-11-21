Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicThe youff of today

neb

neb

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290591 21-Nov-2021 22:44
Send private message

Interesting new book about Gen Z by an author who presents a very different view of Gen Z than we're used to. In particular she trained Gen Z'ers to carry out the research to avoid looking at the issues through an older-person lens. Can't wait for the book to appear in the Auckland libraries.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Handsomedan
4596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2816857 22-Nov-2021 09:16
Send private message

This is an interesting take: 

 

What are the biggest misconceptions older people have about Gen Zers?
They might judge them as narcissistic individualists. Which of course is false because they actually love to collaborate, and they really care about other people.

 

 

 

But...I have to ask - how are they not narcissistic, when at the beach, all you see is teenaged girls standing in the water (clearly not there for the enjoyment), with pouted lips taking selfies for 'The Gram'? 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

sidefx
3605 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2816867 22-Nov-2021 09:30
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

But...I have to ask - how are they not narcissistic, when at the beach, all you see is teenaged girls standing in the water (clearly not there for the enjoyment), with pouted lips taking selfies for 'The Gram'? 

 

 

 

 

Because that is what "the gram" and social media in general has trained them to do...




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2816929 22-Nov-2021 09:50
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

This is an interesting take: 

 

What are the biggest misconceptions older people have about Gen Zers?
They might judge them as narcissistic individualists. Which of course is false because they actually love to collaborate, and they really care about other people.

 

But...I have to ask - how are they not narcissistic, when at the beach, all you see is teenaged girls standing in the water (clearly not there for the enjoyment), with pouted lips taking selfies for 'The Gram'? 

 



Not sure if you're being sarcastic, but do you genuinely believe the youth of any/every generation has never before placed themselves in provocative positions in order to attempt to be noticed by the other sex? 



neb

neb

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817216 22-Nov-2021 17:18
Send private message

Handsomedan:

But...I have to ask - how are they not narcissistic, when at the beach, all you see is teenaged girls standing in the water (clearly not there for the enjoyment), with pouted lips taking selfies for 'The Gram'? 

 

 

Availability heuristic: You're seeing and remembering the 0.1% who have both the looks, or possibly the filters, and the desire to do that. You're not seeing the 99.9% who are upset they don't have artificially-perfect faces/bodies or, more likely, who simply don't care about that sort of thing in the first place.

 

 

This is why I liked the fact that they got Gen-Z's to interview Gen-Z's, if we were to do it we'd just see the stereotypes we were expecting while their peers are (hopefully) less likely to do that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42

Norton Utilities Ultimate Review
Posted 26-Apr-2022 18:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 