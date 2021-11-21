This is an interesting take:

What are the biggest misconceptions older people have about Gen Zers?

They might judge them as narcissistic individualists. Which of course is false because they actually love to collaborate, and they really care about other people.

But...I have to ask - how are they not narcissistic, when at the beach, all you see is teenaged girls standing in the water (clearly not there for the enjoyment), with pouted lips taking selfies for 'The Gram'?