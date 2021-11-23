Yesterday I received 2 verification emails with same time stamp from RealMe and as far as I can tell they seem genuine.

Subject line: RealMe account email verification code

Body text: Verify your email address

Thanks for verifying your (email address) account!

Your code is: xxxxxx

Sincerely,

RealMe

As I had not accessed RealMe for over a week and hadn't made any changes in over a year, this was surprising. In addition, email verification is not an option I selected.

Has anyone else had similar?

First thought was someone’s having a go at my account, but that seems unlikely, for unless someone has access to my vault and 2FA app, they couldn’t get in. Possible, but unlikely.

Tried phoning RealMe, but Haaa – phone timed out. In their queue management they have no option to select security issues, you just have to go in the General Issues queue.

When I logged in, the last account access records and other details were as expected.