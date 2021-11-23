Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: RealMe - unexpected emailed verification code
MartinGZ

219 posts

Master Geek


#290618 23-Nov-2021 15:00
Yesterday I received 2 verification emails with same time stamp from RealMe and as far as I can tell they seem genuine.

 

Subject line: RealMe account email verification code
Body text:                          Verify your email address           
                              Thanks for verifying your (email address) account!
Your code is: xxxxxx
Sincerely,
RealMe

 

As I had not accessed RealMe for over a week and hadn't made any changes in over a year, this was surprising. In addition, email verification is not an option I selected.

 

Has anyone else had similar?

 

First thought was someone’s having a go at my account, but that seems unlikely, for unless someone has access to my vault and 2FA app, they couldn’t get in. Possible, but unlikely.

 

Tried phoning RealMe, but Haaa – phone timed out. In their queue management they have no option to select security issues, you just have to go in the General Issues queue.

 

When I logged in, the last account access records and other details were as expected.

 

           




Handsomedan
4598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2817809 23-Nov-2021 15:18
My wife has had several over the last few days.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73729 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817815 23-Nov-2021 15:21
Is this the email you've used with RealMe?

 

 




rp1790
594 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817829 23-Nov-2021 15:42
I've had this today as well, two email verification requests with two different codes.  I have 2FA turned on.

 

Glad I'm not the only one.



MartinGZ

219 posts

Master Geek


  #2818090 23-Nov-2021 21:50
freitasm:

 

Is this the email you've used with RealMe?

 

 

Yes, the email address they were received on is the one registered with RealMe

 

 

 

@ rp1790:

 

Exactly this.

 

Either RealMe is having a meltdown, or there is a sophisticated scam/fishing going on. Problem is you can't contact RealMe, as has been noted before in GZ. Everything seems to go into a black hole.

 

In the meantime, I've changed passwords etc etc. Seemed the sensible thing to do.




darylblake
1090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818106 23-Nov-2021 22:53
I had one of these as well.

I logged into realme. Re-configured my 2FA and checked the login history. Im not overly concerned they probably made a mistake somewhere. However I can see why it may alarm some people. 

alasta
5619 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2818199 24-Nov-2021 08:40
When I originally attempted to download my vaccine certificate I tried to log in using RealMe. Unfortunately I was unable to do so because it wanted me to provide a 2FA code, but I had no idea how to obtain this.

 

Last night I received a couple of these RealMe emails that you guys are describing, and they appear to contain 2FA codes. My theory is that these emails were supposed to be sent at the time when I was attempting to log in, but they got stuck somewhere and have just been delivered now. 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6400 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818204 24-Nov-2021 08:49
The raspberry pi 2 they use for their email server must be slowly catching up!

Handsomedan
4598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2818209 24-Nov-2021 08:58
Stu: The raspberry pi 2 they use for their email server must be slowly catching up!

I’m not convinced they’re sophisticated enough to use a 2…




Bung
4450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824115 4-Dec-2021 08:04
alasta:

Last night I received a couple of these RealMe emails that you guys are describing, and they appear to contain 2FA codes. My theory is that these emails were supposed to be sent at the time when I was attempting to log in, but they got stuck somewhere and have just been delivered now. 



Last night I received a couple of these RealMe emails to an email address that I haven’t used with Realme. There's more than a stuck queue going on.

Edit: The RealMe site has following message "We are aware of some recent spam activity associated with our email verification process. If you receive an email code that you did not request, you can delete this.

If you have a RealMe account, please log in to check your transaction history and update your details."

They talk of spam activity but something is causing the emails to come from RealMe.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73729 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824118 4-Dec-2021 08:18
Could be some anti-vaxxers trying to overload the RealMe system by sending requests as DDoS?




