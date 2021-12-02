Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicName of song, NYC music video, mid 80s
quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#290764 2-Dec-2021 15:48
Send private message

Going out on a limb here, hopefully someone else remembers the song I'm thinking of.
Trying to find the name of an instrumental - possibly synthesiser - song from the mid-1980s. I remember the video but not the title or even the artist. Somewhere between 1983-1987 sounds familiar.
TVNZ used to play this video a lot between shows, usually to fill in time in the afternoons while the kids shows were on back then.

 

It was basically street (and some aerial) scenes of New York City, but everything was sped up, while the music played at normal speed. One thing from it that sticks in my mind is a thunderstorm (also sped up) right in the middle of the video.

 

Sadly I don't remember the name or even the artist, and the fact it was an instrumental means there's no lyrics to search on.

 

Does this ring a bell for anyone, or am I the only one to remember this? This has been on my mind for some years, would love to know what the song is :)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
SATTV
1319 posts

Uber Geek


  #2823319 2-Dec-2021 16:13
Send private message

Sounds like https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Michel_Jarre

 

equinoxe or Oxygene

 

Oyygene pt 4 was used for the documenty series our world if I recall. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSIMVnPA994&ab_channel=JeanMichelJarreVEVO

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2823326 2-Dec-2021 16:23
Send private message

It was that type of genre, but not that song (I know that one and it definitely wasn't that). But definitely that genre, yes :)

elpenguino
2381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2823336 2-Dec-2021 17:05
Send private message

How does it go?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



Batman
Mad Scientist
27677 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823337 2-Dec-2021 17:14
Send private message

could be any song




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

afe66
2870 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823344 2-Dec-2021 17:24
Send private message

Our world was equinox, gallipoli film track was oxegene

afe66
2870 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823345 2-Dec-2021 17:28
Send private message

Vangelis is another possibility.

Try Spotify for thise two composers and look at top tracks perhaps

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2823348 2-Dec-2021 17:36
Send private message

I know it could be any song, I was just hoping that the music video might trigger someone's memory.

 

Thanks for the Vangelis tip. Don't think it was him but I'll definitely look through his catalogue. Hopefully I'm in for a surprise :D



Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823360 2-Dec-2021 18:10
Send private message

Might be able to find it on this website (link gives you an idea of what they have):

 

https://www.nzonscreen.com/title/tvnz-transmission-opening-id-1975/comments 

huckster
532 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823362 2-Dec-2021 18:19
Send private message

You must post the answer when you find it out.
:-)

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2823377 2-Dec-2021 19:16
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

Might be able to find it on this website (link gives you an idea of what they have):

 

https://www.nzonscreen.com/title/tvnz-transmission-opening-id-1975/comments 

 

 

Thanks, good suggestion, but it wasn't a Kiwi song. I fancy it was by an American synthesiser artist, and TVNZ just happened to play his (or his group's) music video to fill in time between shows sometimes.

 

Had a look through Vangelis's catalogue but nothing stood out there.

 

And yes if I ever find out I will be posting the answer :)

gzt

gzt
13478 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823378 2-Dec-2021 19:19
Send private message

Top Ten or Top 40 listings if you know the year.

gzt

gzt
13478 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823382 2-Dec-2021 19:25
Send private message

Beverley Hills?

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2823396 2-Dec-2021 20:05
Send private message

No not that one but that's the genre. Either synthesiser or electronic.

 

I don't think it was a big hit, so it won't be on any of the charts :(

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6205 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2823400 2-Dec-2021 20:20
Send private message

Batman:

 

could be any song

 

 

Definitely not - a song by definition has lyrics - this is instrumental.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

gzt

gzt
13478 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823402 2-Dec-2021 20:26
Send private message

quickymart: I don't think it was a big hit, so it won't be on any of the charts :(

Could be wrong. If you heard it in NZ the 80s it had to be top 40. The way you describe that intro sounds like a news program tho.

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 