quickymart

Going out on a limb here, hopefully someone else remembers the song I'm thinking of.

Trying to find the name of an instrumental - possibly synthesiser - song from the mid-1980s. I remember the video but not the title or even the artist. Somewhere between 1983-1987 sounds familiar.

TVNZ used to play this video a lot between shows, usually to fill in time in the afternoons while the kids shows were on back then.

It was basically street (and some aerial) scenes of New York City, but everything was sped up, while the music played at normal speed. One thing from it that sticks in my mind is a thunderstorm (also sped up) right in the middle of the video.

Sadly I don't remember the name or even the artist, and the fact it was an instrumental means there's no lyrics to search on.

Does this ring a bell for anyone, or am I the only one to remember this? This has been on my mind for some years, would love to know what the song is :)