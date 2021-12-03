Hello folks

The Synology 2022 and Beyond giveaway is here - this is your chance to win a Synology DS920+ NAS. Keep reading for instructions.

Synology is running their virtual annual event Synology 2022 and Beyond starting 3 December 2021.

Synology has arranged exclusive prizes to be awarded to Geekzone users:

• Synology DS920+ NAS

• Synology tumblers

• Synology caps

You need to follow three steps to be in to win:

1 Watch the event videos

2 Reply to this thread to get a “Synology 2022” badge and be in to win one of the tumblers or caps

3 In addition to steps 1 and 2, complete the quiz here and be in the draw for your chance to win the Synology NAS DS920+

Your reply should have your impressions about the new products or services announced, share interesting stories if you are already a Synology user or even something that happened and you wished you had a NAS.

You have to complete steps 1, 2 and 3 to be in the draw for the Synology NAS DS920+. If you only complete steps 1 and 2 then you will be in the draw for the tumblers and caps only.

The competition is open from now until 19 December 2021. Winners will be selected by random draw.

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition was posted and the winner will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to New Zealand residents. Prizes will be posted to New Zealand addresses only. After confirmation we will post winners' usernames on this topic. Winners will receive their prize via post.

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.