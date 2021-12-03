Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73803 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#290767 3-Dec-2021 06:50


Hello folks

 

The Synology 2022 and Beyond giveaway is here - this is your chance to win a Synology DS920+ NAS. Keep reading for instructions.

 

Synology is running their virtual annual event Synology 2022 and Beyond starting 3 December 2021.

 

Synology has arranged exclusive prizes to be awarded to Geekzone users:

 

Synology DS920+ NAS
• Synology tumblers 
• Synology caps

 

You need to follow three steps to be in to win: 

 

1 Watch the event videos 
2 Reply to this thread to get a “Synology 2022” badge and be in to win one of the tumblers or caps
3 In addition to steps 1 and 2, complete the quiz here and be in the draw for your chance to win the Synology NAS DS920+

 

Your reply should have your impressions about the new products or services announced, share interesting stories if you are already a Synology user or even something that happened and you wished you had a NAS.

 

You have to complete steps 1, 2 and 3 to be in the draw for the Synology NAS DS920+. If you only complete steps 1 and 2 then you will be in the draw for the tumblers and caps only.

 

The competition is open from now until 19 December 2021. Winners will be selected by random draw.

 

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition was posted and the winner will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to New Zealand residents. Prizes will be posted to New Zealand addresses only. After confirmation we will post winners' usernames on this topic. Winners will receive their prize via post.

 

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.

 




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73803 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823464 3-Dec-2021 06:52


Your new badge will look like this:

 

 

rogercruse
599 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823473 3-Dec-2021 07:23


Replying to this thread, as required

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15366 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823484 3-Dec-2021 07:50


I'm only here for the badge.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



stocksp
625 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823487 3-Dec-2021 07:59


That’s a lot of videos. Almost peter Jackson in length. I think they need to work on their narrative drive though - I lost the plot halfway through

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10940 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823562 3-Dec-2021 08:45


I like badges. This NAS is pretty nice too!




Bee

Bee
602 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823563 3-Dec-2021 08:49


I am in the market for a new NAS so this would be awesome!

 

 

 

A badge is cool too :)

rp1790
596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823565 3-Dec-2021 08:51


I'm actually looking to upgrade my 918 to a 1520 but I mostly like badges!



hamish225
1361 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2823568 3-Dec-2021 08:52


Did someone say badge?




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73803 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823569 3-Dec-2021 08:52


I think the next giveaway will have no prizes, just badges...

 

But keep entering.




BarTender
3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823570 3-Dec-2021 08:53


I also like NASes. Need some new storage as the current DS216 is getting a bit old and doesn't do much these days.


Two areas that particularly interest me is the C2 support with password management as the videos showed similar services to lastpass but with the ability to share among teams.

The other feature that really interests me is the Cloud backup services so being able to backup GSuite and what capabilities they have there.




and


billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2823571 3-Dec-2021 08:54


Badge man!




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

djtOtago
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823576 3-Dec-2021 09:01


If only I had the time to watch 127 minutes of video + 60 minutes for the keynote video.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823580 3-Dec-2021 09:24


Did someone say cookie? I mean badge!!

 

Not sure I can sit thru 2 hours and 9 minutes of video though.

 

Do you have to score 100% in the quiz?

 

I have a Drobo NAS which has the nice feature of being able to use drives of mixed capacities.

 

But they haven't updated anything in ages and it's all probably really old tech by now.

 

Would be nice to get on board with a company that is still developing kit and features while I actually have drives of all the same size!




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2823583 3-Dec-2021 09:27


DS920+ honestly looks like a great NAS for offsite backups...

 

 

 

Which is kinda what I need...

 

 

 

The tumblers look great too! 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

t0ny
342 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823584 3-Dec-2021 09:27


Keynote was nice summary. Pretty impressed you get so much for the $$

