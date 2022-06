I have wooden boxed tunnel traps in my font and back garden as part of a trap line that extends from the nearby creek (on a neighbour's property) up into the bush. I get one or two rats in each trap every month (it was two or three a week for the first couple of months but has gradually declined since ).

I've also had about half a dozen hedgehogs in just over a year. The wide doesn't like that because she thinks they're cute, and they're good for the garden (in that they eat snails and slugs) but they also eat native skinks and weta (which we get a lot of) and the eggs of ground-nesting birds (which I don't think we have near the house, but might in future if they manage to reintroduce kiwi to the capital).