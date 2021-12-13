Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Kentucky Disaster USA

The trail of destruction is incredible. The scientific data is astounding. 100+ deaths and counting is tragic.

Looking at the trail of destruction I do find myself wondering about building standards in the area. Some years ago I looked at some USA houseplans structurally they seemed kind of minimal compared to our standards at the time. Building code varies by state undoubtedly not the same everywhere.

As for the tragic events at the Amazon warehouse where apparently employees are not permitted cellphones you really have to wonder about those circumstances.

This radar debris height image is amazing:

Yep, it is. Off season too. Climate Change. It all gets hotter, thats true but hotter means more evaporation, more water in the atmosphere, a greater variance between hot and cold and more pressure less pressure. Basically more weather.

This radar debris height image is amazing:

 

 

 

Is that kilofeet?




Is that kilofeet?

 

gzt: This radar debris height image is amazing:

 

 

 

Is that kilofeet?

 

 

I'd say so, per thousand feet, odd way to state it though.

 

The issue is, this stuff finds its way onto Wild Weather etc TV shows (which I enjoy) but not into the mainstream.So it remains as a one off clickbait highlight, and not a warning.

