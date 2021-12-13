The trail of destruction is incredible. The scientific data is astounding. 100+ deaths and counting is tragic.
Looking at the trail of destruction I do find myself wondering about building standards in the area. Some years ago I looked at some USA houseplans structurally they seemed kind of minimal compared to our standards at the time. Building code varies by state undoubtedly not the same everywhere.
As for the tragic events at the Amazon warehouse where apparently employees are not permitted cellphones you really have to wonder about those circumstances.