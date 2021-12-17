Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Lots of telemarketing calls the past couple of weeks
timmmay

#292985 17-Dec-2021 20:37
Has anyone else started getting a lot of telemarketing calls recently? I'm getting calls trying something to do with crypto exchange and something to do with second income, from numbers in Australia, Auckland, Christchurch, and 02x numbers. They often start playing you music, then someone comes on the line.

 

Saying "add me to your do not call list" sometimes works. Shouting obscenities after they didn't get the hint when I was reasonably polite seemed to do the trick.

 

I'm getting to the point now I don't answer my phone (which work pays for) if I don't recognize the number. I'm considering changing my voicemail message to say "I'm screening calls, if it's important leave a message or send me a text message".

 

I guess there's nothing that can be done about it.

Behodar
  #2835081 17-Dec-2021 20:42
I've had a lot of them recently. I just don't answer.

 

It'd be nice if the phone companies did something about it, but the cynic in me reckons they probably like the interconnect revenue...

martyyn
  #2835087 17-Dec-2021 21:08
I'm getting lots from Aussie and the UK at the moment, maybe 6/7 a week.

I've not answered my phone unless it's a contact for about 10 years. It's just not worth it.

davidcole
  #2835088 17-Dec-2021 21:14
Yea I’ve had a couple they said something about an education place. Knew my name which is concerning.

Never got the company name though. Coming through as mobile numbers.




LostBoyNZ
  #2835089 17-Dec-2021 21:17
Same here, I was getting about one a day for a while recently and just stopped answering my phone unless they're already a contact of mine.

 

I'm not sure which phones have this but on my S20 Ultra at least, in the call app, in settings there's a "Caller ID and spam protection" option. It uses Hiya ( https://www.hiya.com/how-it-works ) and basically shows up as "Potential Fraud" or "Suspected Spam" when the number matches various metrics of theirs.




Renting Virtual Reality gear New Zealand wide since 2013 - https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/

Behodar
  #2835091 17-Dec-2021 21:24
Yeah I use Hiya on iOS. It doesn't catch everything, but it's better than nothing.

davidcole
  #2835092 17-Dec-2021 21:26
I use Truecaller for iOS.   But these numbers it doesn’t flag.  Which is annoying. 




richms
  #2835093 17-Dec-2021 21:26
This is why phones are losing their usefulness when they may interrupt you at any time with some random who wants to bother you. Current number seems to not be catching many of them. I have been very careful where I use it. Last number is in a dual sim phone I leave at home since its a fake 2 factor login for many things so I still need to keep it, and there is a crapload of missed calls on it that I have to clean out the log periodically.




timmmay

  #2835097 17-Dec-2021 21:42
Pixel phones have spam protection, I can see text messages are blocked sometimes and maybe it's blocking some calls too. But the numbers change each time so tough to block.

Detruire
  #2835238 18-Dec-2021 11:34
I've been getting 1-2 a day for the past 3-4 weeks now, showing a mix of Western European, Australian, and (rarely) NZ numbers. Typically in the early evening, and sometimes between 10PM-11PM. I used to answer the ones from NZ numbers, but they'd always just hang up after I made any sound (talking, tapping phone, putting phone next to speaker playing music). Now I just don't answer any number I don't recognise unless I'm expecting a call.

 

Also, I'm sure that these are targeted to some degree: only my main number has been getting the spam calls, not my backup number, which is close enough numerically that it should have been covered if the dialing was truly random or a particular range /block of numbers.




JimmyH
  #2842499 3-Jan-2022 16:41
It comes and goes in waves. I had a bunch hit my work phone with Equatorial Guinea and eastern European calling prefixes a few months ago, then nothing for ages. Also had a bunch hit my home phone about a year ago (7-9 a week) but nothing there for months now.

 

If they look dodgy, I generally just don't pick up. If it's a real call and important then they can leave a voice message.

 

Occasionally I play with them. I got the Microsoft "your computer has a virus" scam about 9 months ago, and did my "confused old man who doesn't understand" routine. I had them on the line for 25 minutes patiently explaining it to me, over and over, until I said "but how can I have a virus when I don't have a computer". They swore and hung up. 

 

One friend answers all suspicious calls with "Hello, Wellington Police Fraud Squad, how can I help you". That seems to make them go away. Another has an MP3 soundtrack from a very explicit adult film on an old micro-cassette dictation recorder, and just puts that next to their phone and pushes play before walking away - the same person has also been known to try and get the caller into lengthy discussions about Jesus which also seems to confuse them.

BlakJak
  #2844235 6-Jan-2022 12:25
martyyn: I'm getting lots from Aussie and the UK at the moment, maybe 6/7 a week.

I've not answered my phone unless it's a contact for about 10 years. It's just not worth it.

 

 

At the time you posted this I was having the same issues. Last week or two has gone quiet(er) but i've also tuned my DND settings. Late in the evening you won't get me if you're not in my address book, now.

 

 

I will say the sudden surge in the last quarter of 2021 was about as noticable as it's ever been.




BlakJak
  #2844676 6-Jan-2022 21:51
... aaaaaand they're back. UK Caller ID a few minutes ago. I don't answer, they don't seem to ring for long enough to actually reach my voicemail, nevermind leave a message.




martyyn
  #2844678 6-Jan-2022 21:59
I'm now getting a couple a day. UK, Aussie and loads of 021 and 09 numbers.

The 09 numbers one day saw numbers ending in 3651, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57 and 58 in the space of two hours.

chrisjunkie
  #2848018 12-Jan-2022 11:05
I’ve been getting a whole lot of Auckland calls from the 884 prefix which shows the numbers belonging to Symbio Wholesale Ltd.

Haven’t answered one yet but they’re most definitely spam

martyyn
  #2848020 12-Jan-2022 11:09
Yep, seen loads of 884 myself.

