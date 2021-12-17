Has anyone else started getting a lot of telemarketing calls recently? I'm getting calls trying something to do with crypto exchange and something to do with second income, from numbers in Australia, Auckland, Christchurch, and 02x numbers. They often start playing you music, then someone comes on the line.

Saying "add me to your do not call list" sometimes works. Shouting obscenities after they didn't get the hint when I was reasonably polite seemed to do the trick.

I'm getting to the point now I don't answer my phone (which work pays for) if I don't recognize the number. I'm considering changing my voicemail message to say "I'm screening calls, if it's important leave a message or send me a text message".

I guess there's nothing that can be done about it.