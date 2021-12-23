i think it goes
- and i don't know what to do, i don't know what to say
...
Or Shazam.
Batman:
I don’t know either.
Have you heard of google? I found an answer in my first hit of a search.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
One of the numerous covers of You Don't Own Me
Heineken also use a version
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
Batman: None of the hits on Google is that song.
You may be right but I found
Also this:
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/mxpx/rockandrollgirl.html
@floydbloke That’s close and I suspect you’re right (haven’t seen the ad) but that means that OP is incorrect in the lyrics he quoted. The original was by Lesley Gore.
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/lesleygore/youdontownme.html
The lyrics are “And don't tell me what to do
Oh, don't tell me what to say”.
I remember this as a great song back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDUjeR01wnU
thanks @floydbloke that's it!
you can always count on geekzone
thanks sorry
IMO Dusty Springfield's cover was better. A little more soulful.
Handsomedan:
You Don't Own Me - Lesley Gore - Bulletized Rock Cover - YouTube
Very good version.