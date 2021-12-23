@floydbloke That’s close and I suspect you’re right (haven’t seen the ad) but that means that OP is incorrect in the lyrics he quoted. The original was by Lesley Gore.

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/lesleygore/youdontownme.html

The lyrics are “And don't tell me what to do

Oh, don't tell me what to say”.

I remember this as a great song back in the day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDUjeR01wnU