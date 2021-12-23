Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
what's the song in the latest farmer's ad christmas 2021?
Batman

Mad Scientist
27748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293042 23-Dec-2021 18:44
i think it goes

 

- and i don't know what to do, i don't know what to say

 

...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

rscole86
4531 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837510 23-Dec-2021 19:19
I don't know the answer, but you could try the SoundHound app to see if it recognises either the ad or your singing?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73930 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837511 23-Dec-2021 19:21
Or Shazam.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6281 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2837519 23-Dec-2021 20:04
Batman:

 

i think it goes

 

- and i don't know what to do, i don't know what to say

 

...

 

 

I don't know either.

 

Have you heard of google? I found an answer in my first hit of a search.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Batman

Mad Scientist
27748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837520 23-Dec-2021 20:09
None of the hits on Google is that song.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837521 23-Dec-2021 20:10
Will try soundhound and shazam




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

floydbloke
2806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2837523 23-Dec-2021 20:11
Batman:

 

i think it goes

 

- and i don't know what to do, i don't know what to say

 

...

 

 

@Batman

 

One of the numerous covers of You Don't Own Me

 

Heineken also use a version

 




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6281 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2837524 23-Dec-2021 20:13
Batman: None of the hits on Google is that song.

 

You may be right but I found 

 

this

 

Also this:

 

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/mxpx/rockandrollgirl.html

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6281 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2837527 23-Dec-2021 20:53
@floydbloke That’s close and I suspect you’re right (haven’t seen the ad) but that means that OP is incorrect in the lyrics he quoted. The original was by Lesley Gore.

 

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/lesleygore/youdontownme.html

 

The lyrics are "And don't tell me what to do
Oh, don't tell me what to say”.

 

I remember this as a great song back in the day.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDUjeR01wnU

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837532 23-Dec-2021 21:19
thanks @floydbloke that's it!

 

you can always count on geekzone




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837534 23-Dec-2021 21:21
eracode:

 

@floydbloke That’s close and I suspect you’re right (haven’t seen the ad) but that means that OP is incorrect in the lyrics he quoted. The original was by Lesley Gore.

 

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/lesleygore/youdontownme.html

 

The lyrics are "And don't tell me what to do
Oh, don't tell me what to say”.

 

I remember this as a great song back in the day.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDUjeR01wnU

 

 

 

 

thanks sorry




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

SJB

SJB
2152 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837603 24-Dec-2021 09:05
IMO Dusty Springfield's cover was better. A little more soulful.

afe66
2881 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837634 24-Dec-2021 10:12
I've found on my android I can ask the assistant what's this song using verbal question and it will search for it if playing in the room and offer it on Spotify.

Handsomedan
4671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837731 24-Dec-2021 11:19
You Don't Own Me - Lesley Gore - Bulletized Rock Cover - YouTube




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

gehenna
7346 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837733 24-Dec-2021 11:21
"Something something we're racist something something"

 

 

MikeB4
17059 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837736 24-Dec-2021 11:26
Handsomedan:

 

You Don't Own Me - Lesley Gore - Bulletized Rock Cover - YouTube

 

 

Very good version. 

