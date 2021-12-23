It's a cost of doing business which ultimately will always be passed onto the customer, but it should be spread across all purchases my opinion so a ticket costs the same regardless of how it's purchased. It's similar to retailers who have a credit card surplus, which I also hate.

If companies insist on this sort of thing, they should at least be smarter and frame it differently. Creep all the prices up, and then offer a "cash" or "purchase at premises" discount. This at least frames it so that people think they are getting a discount for choosing one option, rather than penalised for choosing another. Obviously it makes no actual difference, but I guarantee fewer people will complain about a discount than they will a fee!