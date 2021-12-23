Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRant: Booking fees for purchasing movie tickets via app?!
Kookoo

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293043 23-Dec-2021 21:57
Send private message

I saw a thread on the exactly same topic from 10 years ago - nothing has changed. Hoyts charge $1.50 extra per ticket for booking a movie ticket using their own app. How do they get away with this?

 

 

The idea of "pay for the privilege of skipping the line" just doesn't stack up. As of 10pm the entire movie theatre is available, for a screening tomorrow 10am. Exactly ZERO tickets have been sold. What line am I going to be skipping?




Hello, Ground!

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Linux
8988 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837545 23-Dec-2021 22:03
Send private message

I would refuse to book online!

rugrat
2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837555 23-Dec-2021 22:59
Send private message

Last time I went to Hoyts to see Dune, they had machines before you lined up. Booked the same as online, got to pick my seats etc on machine, there was no line when I was there, machine printed tickets and no booking fee rubbish.

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2837562 24-Dec-2021 00:04
Send private message

That's the business model of the booking software they use (presumably from Vista Group). Essentially costs the venue nothing to implement as all costs are factored into the booking fees paid by end users.

Goes some way to explain their crazy global market share...



Martin_NZ
128 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2837586 24-Dec-2021 08:20
Send private message

And they are one of the cheaper ones. Ticketek charge anything from $5.50 for sending a txt booking to $9.50 for a "mobile ticket" to well over 10 bucks for actually posting out a ticket.

 

That's on top of their usual "booking fee" the whole online ticketing industry seems to be getting away with these high "fees" and I just don't understand why they are so high.




M

Paul1977
4437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837739 24-Dec-2021 11:36
Send private message

It's a cost of doing business which ultimately will always be passed onto the customer, but it should be spread across all purchases my opinion so a ticket costs the same regardless of how it's purchased. It's similar to retailers who have a credit card surplus, which I also hate.

 

If companies insist on this sort of thing, they should at least be smarter and frame it differently. Creep all the prices up, and then offer a "cash" or "purchase at premises" discount. This at least frames it so that people think they are getting a discount for choosing one option, rather than penalised for choosing another. Obviously it makes no actual difference, but I guarantee fewer people will complain about a discount than they will a fee!

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2837743 24-Dec-2021 11:46
Send private message

Hi, 

 

 

 

Thought I could provide a little insight into why there are booking fees, most of the time these would cover things like transactional costs as customers are likely to use a credit card (the small cinema I worked at used PayPal for their payment gateway so the booking fee we charged used to cover PayPal fees). The Cinema doesn't make a ton of money on movie tickets, Spiderman for example for the first 2 weeks the cinemas will be making only 45% before tax.





rugrat
2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837885 24-Dec-2021 14:33
Send private message

l43a2:

 

Hi, 

 

 

 

Thought I could provide a little insight into why there are booking fees, most of the time these would cover things like transactional costs as customers are likely to use a credit card (the small cinema I worked at used PayPal for their payment gateway so the booking fee we charged used to cover PayPal fees). The Cinema doesn't make a ton of money on movie tickets, Spiderman for example for the first 2 weeks the cinemas will be making only 45% before tax.

 

 

45% sounds a good mark up to me. When I paid at the machine it was all credit card payments, no extra charge added.

 

When was in a dairy most things marked up around 33% plus GST.

 

Also pay by credit card at movie counter. 
I don’t use credit card at places with credit card surcharges.

 

 



floydbloke
2806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2837983 24-Dec-2021 16:45
Send private message

l43a2:

 

Hi, 

 

 

 

Thought I could provide a little insight into why there are booking fees, most of the time these would cover things like transactional costs as customers are likely to use a credit card (the small cinema I worked at used PayPal for their payment gateway so the booking fee we charged used to cover PayPal fees). The Cinema doesn't make a ton of money on movie tickets, Spiderman for example for the first 2 weeks the cinemas will be making only 45% before tax.

 

 

All add-on fees suck. Consumers hate them.  They should be built into sell price rather than advertising fake lower prices.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Kookoo

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2838025 24-Dec-2021 18:45
Send private message

insane: That's the business model of the booking software they use (presumably from Vista Group). Essentially costs the venue nothing to implement as all costs are factored into the booking fees paid by end users.

Goes some way to explain their crazy global market share...

 

I didn't know that - makes sense in that context but still makes no customer sense to be honest.

 

The kids had an amazing experience this morning. I bought the tickets at the counter and the two of them had the entire theatre for themselves. Ended up playing tag in the middle of watching "Encanto".




Hello, Ground!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 