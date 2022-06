I saw a thread on the exactly same topic from 10 years ago - nothing has changed. Hoyts charge $1.50 extra per ticket for booking a movie ticket using their own app. How do they get away with this?

The idea of "pay for the privilege of skipping the line" just doesn't stack up. As of 10pm the entire movie theatre is available, for a screening tomorrow 10am. Exactly ZERO tickets have been sold. What line am I going to be skipping?