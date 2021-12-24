Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAngry customers berate Woop after Christmas food boxes fail to show
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293049 24-Dec-2021 15:19
Send private message

Wow reading through the facebook posts there are some pis*ed of people and all with the same issue. That is if they even got there's.
The picture of the two loafs of bread together I would be ashamed if I had sent that out.
As for the oh sorry we mislabeled the expiry date doesn't cut it in the world today, who is to say it was mislabelled, some very very poor quality control there. ??

 

Just feel sorry for the people who have been screwed.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/127381777/angry-customers-berate-woop-after-christmas-food-boxes-fail-to-show




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Wakrak
955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837968 24-Dec-2021 15:36
Send private message

oof. That's some spicy banter on their Facebook. People ordering a 10-12 people box and receiving 12 prawns. Another ordering a 6-8 people box and receiving a 1KG turkey.

dfnt
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2838051 24-Dec-2021 19:14
Send private message

We have got the my food bag Christmas box a couple of years in a row, would recommend

Didn’t get it this year as no family can make it this year

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 