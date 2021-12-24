Wow reading through the facebook posts there are some pis*ed of people and all with the same issue. That is if they even got there's.

The picture of the two loafs of bread together I would be ashamed if I had sent that out.

As for the oh sorry we mislabeled the expiry date doesn't cut it in the world today, who is to say it was mislabelled, some very very poor quality control there. ??

Just feel sorry for the people who have been screwed.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/127381777/angry-customers-berate-woop-after-christmas-food-boxes-fail-to-show