floydbloke

#293058 25-Dec-2021 07:26
Merry Christmas Geekzone!




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Handle9
  #2838178 25-Dec-2021 07:29
Merry Christmas everyone. I hope you have a wonderful day with people who make you happy.

compound
  #2838179 25-Dec-2021 07:31
Merry Christmas everyone. I didn't even realise there were badges for Christmas and now I know how many Christmas days I have spent on the computer here.

mdf

mdf
  #2838180 25-Dec-2021 07:31
Merry Christmas Geekzone!



Dingbatt
  #2838181 25-Dec-2021 07:40
Bah humbug!

Nah, just kidding. Merry Christmas everyone!




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2838182 25-Dec-2021 07:44
I hope all of you folks have a good Xmas. And a badge.




zocster
  #2838184 25-Dec-2021 07:46
Merry Christmas geeks. Maybe share what you got from Santa? Lol. My boss bought me a 2020 iMac way earlier and told me not to expect a Christmas present.

CYaBro
  #2838185 25-Dec-2021 07:49
Merry Christmas!

I got myself a network wall cabinet and will make my son climb in the roof to run some cables. 🤣



sparkz25
  #2838186 25-Dec-2021 07:50
Only came for the badge and was going to start something like this but some one beat me to it!! Merry Christmas all!

DS248
  #2838187 25-Dec-2021 08:03
Happy Christmas and best wishes to all for a better year to come.  

Kiwifan
  #2838188 25-Dec-2021 08:07
Merry Christmas everyone. Take care, stay safe.

wellygary
  #2838189 25-Dec-2021 08:17
Merry Christmas and a safe and happy holiday to everyone,

quickymart
  #2838190 25-Dec-2021 08:20
Season's Greetings, all the best for 2022 as well (🤞)

rphenix
  #2838191 25-Dec-2021 08:21
Merry Xmas GZ 🎄

digitalkumara
  #2838192 25-Dec-2021 08:28
Meri Kirihimete!

Dial111
  #2838193 25-Dec-2021 08:31
Merry Christmas team

