floydbloke

Merry Christmas Geekzone!
Merry Christmas everyone. I didn't even realise there were badges for Christmas and now I know how many Christmas days I have spent on the computer here.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Only came for the badge and was going to start something like this but some one beat me to it!! Merry Christmas all!
Happy Christmas and best wishes to all for a better year to come.
Merry Christmas everyone. Take care, stay safe.
Merry Christmas and a safe and happy holiday to everyone,
Season's Greetings, all the best for 2022 as well (🤞)
Merry Xmas GZ 🎄