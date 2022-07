I have hired a few staff from time to time and in particular over the last couple of years, when mental health has been a big and much-discussed subject.

I've never asked anyone if they suffer from mental or physical illness in the interview process. If it was a concern for the employee (once they have the job), I'd like to think that I am a fair and approachable enough boss that they could bring it up when it does become an issue at work and we can work together to make sure that the employee is being adequately supported. And I have had those discussions with staff - which I felt went well.

I have my moments as well - we all do. I can't say I have been diagnosed with mental illness, but I have suffered a bit over the last few years with a touch of "stuff" that could probably be described as mental illness. Unless I felt like it was affecting my work, or work was affecting my health, I wouldn't raise it with my boss. But I don't really have a great relationship with my boss, so I wouldn't trust him to have my best interests at heart - but as a company, we do have a strong focus on people and mental health.

TL;DR - No - don't raise it up front unless you believe it'll affect your work from the day you start.