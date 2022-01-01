Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Happy 2022 to all of you
freitasm

#293140 1-Jan-2022 00:03
I hope you have a great year, folks.




AKLWestie
  #2841078 1-Jan-2022 00:04
Happy New Year!

Stu
  #2841079 1-Jan-2022 00:06
Happy New Year to all.




rscole86
  #2841080 1-Jan-2022 00:07
Happy New Year everyone! (here for the badge)



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2841081 1-Jan-2022 00:10
Happy New Year all!




zocster
  #2841082 1-Jan-2022 00:11
Do we get another badge? Happy new year geekzone!

Tinkerisk
  #2841083 1-Jan-2022 00:13
I'm still in the old one for the next 11+ hours. But nevertheless, happy New Year to all!




SpartanVXL
  #2841084 1-Jan-2022 00:16
Happy New Year everyone.



gehenna
  #2841086 1-Jan-2022 00:27
Happy New Year!

JaseNZ
  #2841090 1-Jan-2022 00:45
Happy new year to all. 😀




Detruire
  #2841091 1-Jan-2022 00:46
Happy new year.




jarledb
Webhead
  #2841093 1-Jan-2022 00:53
Happy new year!

qwertee
  #2841096 1-Jan-2022 01:14
Happy 2022 .  

freitasm

  #2841097 1-Jan-2022 01:21
@Tinkerisk:

 

I‘m still in the old one for the next 11+ hours. But nevertheless, happy New Year to all!

 

 

Almost 90 minutes into 2022 and it is not much different from 2021...




Handle9
  #2841099 1-Jan-2022 02:59
Happy New Year all. 6 hours to go here, about to head out to the New Years party. 

Rust
  #2841103 1-Jan-2022 06:38
Happy new year everyone

