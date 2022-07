Nope - I've not had any issues what so ever with items bought from Briscoes. We tend to wait until they've got a bigger-than-normal sale on then buy better quality stuff more cheaply.

Then again - you can't necessarily blame the retailer for issues with the products either - so maybe you need to name and shame all those brands rather than the retailer you purchased them from, unless of course Briscoes haven't been honoring your consumer rights when there is an issue OR all of those products you've had issues with are Briscoes "own brand" products. Otherwise I think you are barking up the wrong tree as I doubt their XYZ would be any different from an XYZ from The Warehouse, or Harvey Norman.