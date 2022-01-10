With all the doom, gloom and uncertainty around at present, I just wanted to take the time to thank all the amazing people involved with Geekzone, from freitasm for developing this platform to the people who take the time to help me with my various technical problems that are way past my ability to understand.

No matter what my issue, someone always steps in and puts me on the right path so I can continue my learning. Everyone I have dealt with here has been a pleasure to communicate with so to all of you a big thank you, what an amazing bunch of Kiwis.

ps I'm now a subscriber 😁