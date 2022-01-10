Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
peejayw

#293273 10-Jan-2022 18:05
With all the doom, gloom and uncertainty around at present, I just wanted to take the time to thank all the amazing people involved with Geekzone, from freitasm for developing this platform to the people who take the time to help me with my various technical problems that are way past my ability to understand.

 

No matter what my  issue, someone always steps in and puts me on the right path so I can continue my learning. Everyone I have dealt with here has been a pleasure to communicate with so to all of you a big thank you, what an amazing bunch of Kiwis.

 

ps I'm now a subscriber 😁




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2846355 10-Jan-2022 18:12
Thank you for participating - and everyone else.




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #2846358 10-Jan-2022 18:20
It's the best little forum in the world!

 

And not just for tech issues, all sorts of issues.

 

Thanks to all of geekzone.




zocster
  #2846369 10-Jan-2022 18:48
That's why I'm a lifetimer 🙃



qwertee
  #2846410 10-Jan-2022 20:51
zocster:

 

That's why I'm a lifetimer 🙃

 

 

Me too. The advise and help that I get here is top notch.

 


 A Big thanks to all 

