networkn

27458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293293 12-Jan-2022 12:42
I feel really sad for the loss of a guy who's friends and family talk so warmly of him.

 

I recall him profoundly for his role on Full House.

 

RIP Bob, the world is less funny and kind without you in it.

 

 

insane
3011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2848064 12-Jan-2022 12:47
Yeah I remember him on Full House too and AFHV in the early 90's.

qwertee
558 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2848260 12-Jan-2022 14:43
RIP

 

I do remember fondly watching Full House.

 

 

networkn

27458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2848263 12-Jan-2022 14:51
qwertee:

 

RIP

 

I do remember fondly watching Full House.

 

 

 

 

It frustrates me to see some people being critical of it these days. At the time it was good wholesome comedy. It wouldn't get made in today's climate in the same manner (the reboot had a lot of the same people but the tone was very different in many ways).

 

 



jonathan18
6118 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2849650 13-Jan-2022 08:57
networkn:

 

It frustrates me to see some people being critical of it these days. At the time it was good wholesome comedy. It wouldn't get made in today's climate in the same manner (the reboot had a lot of the same people but the tone was very different in many ways).

 

 

Why's that?

 

I think it's completely appropriate for old content to be critically reviewed and re-evaluated by a contemporary audience, otherwise there's a real risk of slipping into a 'that's just how it was in those days' position (which can end up being used to defend just about anything). It doesn't mean one can't watch and gain enjoyment from viewing such programmes. My son watched through all of Friends last year - watching bits and pieces of that I was surprised at how 'dated' some of the values it espoused were; still enjoyed it though...

qwertee
558 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2849655 13-Jan-2022 09:15
jonathan18:

 

networkn:

 

It frustrates me to see some people being critical of it these days. At the time it was good wholesome comedy. It wouldn't get made in today's climate in the same manner (the reboot had a lot of the same people but the tone was very different in many ways).

 

 

Why's that?

 

I think it's completely appropriate for old content to be critically reviewed and re-evaluated by a contemporary audience, otherwise there's a real risk of slipping into a 'that's just how it was in those days' position (which can end up being used to defend just about anything). It doesn't mean one can't watch and gain enjoyment from viewing such programmes. My son watched through all of Friends last year - watching bits and pieces of that I was surprised at how 'dated' some of the values it espoused were; still enjoyed it though...

 

 

Another series if I dare to mention are; Little Britain and Come fly with me from Matt Lucas and David Walliams. 
It was funny when I watched it but now some scenes I find might not fly well.

 

Edit:   I think I am deviating from topic here. 

