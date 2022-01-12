jonathan18: networkn: It frustrates me to see some people being critical of it these days. At the time it was good wholesome comedy. It wouldn't get made in today's climate in the same manner (the reboot had a lot of the same people but the tone was very different in many ways). Why's that? I think it's completely appropriate for old content to be critically reviewed and re-evaluated by a contemporary audience, otherwise there's a real risk of slipping into a 'that's just how it was in those days' position (which can end up being used to defend just about anything). It doesn't mean one can't watch and gain enjoyment from viewing such programmes. My son watched through all of Friends last year - watching bits and pieces of that I was surprised at how 'dated' some of the values it espoused were; still enjoyed it though...

Another series if I dare to mention are; Little Britain and Come fly with me from Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

It was funny when I watched it but now some scenes I find might not fly well.

Edit: I think I am deviating from topic here.