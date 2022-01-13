Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CGA and dentist work...I should be covered, right?
Obraik

1591 posts

Uber Geek


#293312 13-Jan-2022 10:03
Just over a year ago I had a cap placed on one of my molars. At the time, the dentist recommend I go with a gold cap since it would have better durability for the tasks of a molar. I had that done but immediatly after it was obvious that the fit wasn't quite right as I could no longer bite down without the new crown getting in the way. I went back and the dentist filed it down and got it to a point where it felt good. 

 

Around August last year I started to get some tenderness behind the tooth and it felt like my gum/cheek/flesh at the back was now getting in the way. When I pushed on it, it oozed. I had since moved from Auckland (where the orginal dentist was) to Christchurch so going back to the original dentist wasn't an option. It was during lockdown so I couldn't physically go to a dentist but all signs pointed to an infection so a local dentist prescribed me some antibiotics to get me through, which cleared everything up.

 

After lockdown I went into the local dentist and they had a look and found that the cap had an overhang at the back that was letting food get in underneath (and likely the source of infection) and it also had a pinhole in the top of it, probably from where the original dentist filed it down to make it fit better. The dentist cleaned things up the best he could but said that some kind of remediation work would need to be done - he was very surprised that it wasn't even a year old at that point and had expected it was from many years before.

 

I called my original Auckland dentist to ask them about it and was basically told if I can't get to Auckland there's not much they could do. Obviously, it wasn't possible to travel from Christchurch to Auckland until a few weeks ago so that wasn't even an option.

 

Last night, I felt like I had something stuck behind the tooth so I was kinda fiddling at it with my tongue while watching TV...only for the entire cap to just fall out in my mouth! So I now have the gold cap sitting by me with a stub of a tooth where the cap was. Fortunately, the tooth doesn't hurt and it doesn't make eating or drinking a problem, but I was under the impression that a tooth cap should last decades.

 

I called the Auckland dentist back this morning and got the same thing, I'd need to go to Auckland so they can look at it. I kinda pushed back and said that I can't really get to Auckland and certainly not in the next week or so - I don't think I can sit around for weeks with an uncapped tooth. I asked can they just refund the work since it's failed and then I can get a local dentist to give it a go. I'm now waiting for their "head dentist" to come in so they can talk about it and come back to me.

 

But I guess I just want a bit of confirmation...it's reasonable of me to be asking for a refund given that going back to them is somewhat impractical, right? I mean, the whole thing cost me $1400 and will probably end up costing similar to repair.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27898 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849694 13-Jan-2022 10:08
i'd try ACC treatment injury

 

i don't think you'd get a refund but you can try ... but you'd still go ACC on top of that




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6318 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2849696 13-Jan-2022 10:10
My dentist in Auckland gives a five-year warranty on crowns and caps.

 

https://www.baysidedental.co.nz/dental-services/crowns/

 

This gives an idea of how long dentists think they should last. A quick google shows several other dentists with a similar approach.




floydbloke
2828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2849707 13-Jan-2022 10:24
I'm with your old Auckland dentist on this one I'm afraid.  I think they have a right to review and confirm before remedying or refunding.  It's not their fault that you're now far away.

 

 

 

(Edit:  This doesn't mean I don't have sympathy for your predicament.  Teeth can be painful, cumbersome and expensive.)




Bung
4578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2849735 13-Jan-2022 11:07
I think it's too late for review by the original dentist now that it has fallen out. The only dentist that has been able to inspect the fit is the 3rd party one. Sounds like the cap should have been redone at the start if it took that much relieving to fit. It might be worth contacting the Dental Association for advice.

Obraik

1591 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850062 13-Jan-2022 14:10
The Auckland dentist did come back to me and they've agreed to reimburse for the repair work by a local dentist, so that's pretty cool of them 🙂

 

However, the local dentist says that the tooth in question was never really a good candidate for a crown as it's too short and if she reattached it, it will just fall off again in the near future. Kinda sucks that I paid $1400 for something that was never going to work but I'm not sure it's worth going back to get the full value back.

Bung
4578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850179 13-Jan-2022 15:31
Obraik:

The Auckland dentist did come back to me and they've agreed to reimburse for the repair work by a local dentist, so that's pretty cool of them 🙂



Has any $ amount been discussed yet? They may expect to get away with a bare minimum cement the old cap on repair regardless of how long it will last. What does the new local dentist recommend? There are procedures for coping with short stumps but you'd be starting again.

Obraik

1591 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850244 13-Jan-2022 16:21
Bung:

Has any $ amount been discussed yet? They may expect to get away with a bare minimum cement the old cap on repair regardless of how long it will last. What does the new local dentist recommend? There are procedures for coping with short stumps but you'd be starting again.

 

The local dentist has covered the tooth with a filling to prevent sensitivity against hot and cold. The tooth above it has started growing downwards and hasn't allowed for much room between it and the problem tooth below it. Complicating things further, my wisdom tooth has started pushing in from behind and looks like it will need to be surgically removed so they've suggested dealing with that before doing much more.



turtleattacks
460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2850269 13-Jan-2022 17:53
You need to see an endo.

They specialise in this type of repairs, at a cost.

timmmay
18521 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850287 13-Jan-2022 19:58
I went to an endodontist in Wellington when I had a crowned tooth hurt. They are very expensive if you look at their hourly rate, but for around $500 (an hour's work from memory) they fixed a crowned tooth that would otherwise have been thousands to get a root canal or have the tooth removed. They're worth at least an initial call / visit.

mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850294 13-Jan-2022 20:18
Sounds like the question of compensation with the Auckland Dentist is underway, so hopefully this isn't needed, but:

 

Complaints about health and medical issues (including dentistry) can be made to the Health and Disability Commissioner. They can investigate complaints on your behalf, including complaints about services not up to  standard. This is sort of the medical equivalent of the banking ombudsman or privacy commission.

 

The CGA would almost certainly apply too, but the process would mean you are on your own bringing a claim to the disputes tribunal.

rphenix
955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2850309 13-Jan-2022 21:39
turtleattacks: You need to see an endo.

They specialise in this type of repairs, at a cost.

 

This!  There is always alternatives in this example a crown lengthening procedure might be needed.

Obraik

1591 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850320 13-Jan-2022 22:46
An endo sounds expensive 😬

