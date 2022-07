I am sick of women who wait a number of years then lodge a complaint against men for some perceived trauma, usually with famous men that have money. If Andrew was a supermarket stacker, I bet she wouldn’t be so traumatised about it all and would probably have forgotten the episode which I imagine was one of many considering the salubrious company she kept and the money that was pouring into her lap. She was 17, hardly a minor in these loose times and was there of her own free will amongst other players...for money and fun.



I would understand a serious complaint at the time it happened if he beat or hurt her. Seems his main crime is that he was attracted to a woman and sweated profusely while doing what man was designed for.



Feel sorry for his widowed mother having this drama at 95.