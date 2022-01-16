Looks like Elon Musk has come to the rescue apparently initiated by a Tweet from Shane Reti

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/459988/shane-reti-asks-elon-musk-to-help-reconnect-tonga-to-the-internet

https://www.reuters.com/technology/musks-spacex-working-restore-tongas-internet-fiji-official-2022-02-07/

One could be a cynic and say Musk had no options. He could have

- ignored the Tweek and say he didn't see it (but I am sure he has casts of thousands watching his social media presence)

- replied and said it's too hard - there are no suitable satellites above - but that would he hard to believe given he's launching tons at a time

- affirmative action which is all kudos to him - a small price to pay for such great publicity