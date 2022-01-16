With regular communications to Tonga largely cut off, I wonder if ham radio operators still play with short wave, and if short wave signals would be affected by the volcanic ash. Could hams provide a lifeline here?
robjg63: I gathered that internet connections were still intact, but electricity was the issue.
Fingers x'd that is true.
Or maybe not
"But in a further update shortly before 5pm on Sunday, New Zealand time, Sloots said there might be “slightly worse news”.
“It appears that there may be a cable break after all,” he said."
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127512800/tonga-subsea-communications-cable-may-be-broken-after-all-says-southern-cross
Last time they had an undersea break in the Tonga cable it took a couple of weeks to locate and fix
Would satellite phones not be an option to keep in contact with them?
Too much ash i'd say, Ham's have been looking but I haven't heard of anyone making contact personally
Would satellite phones not be an option to keep in contact with them?
On the TV news they replayed a telephone call from the Acting high commissioner in Tonga who was talking on a satellite phone. So that method is working, assuming they can recharge the phone.
Would satellite phones not be an option to keep in contact with them?
On the TV news they replayed a telephone call from the Acting high commissioner in Tonga who was talking on a satellite phone. So that method is working, assuming they can recharge the phone.
Dispute over $5.7m means Kacific won't provide satellite comms to Tonga.
A Tongan government-owned company, Tonga Satellite, reportedly did not honor the US$5.7 million deal to provide the satellite services.
https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/dispute-over-57m-means-kacific-wont-provide-satellite-comms-to-tonga/
Looks like Elon Musk has come to the rescue apparently initiated by a Tweet from Shane Reti
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/459988/shane-reti-asks-elon-musk-to-help-reconnect-tonga-to-the-internet
https://www.reuters.com/technology/musks-spacex-working-restore-tongas-internet-fiji-official-2022-02-07/
One could be a cynic and say Musk had no options. He could have
- ignored the Tweek and say he didn't see it (but I am sure he has casts of thousands watching his social media presence)
- replied and said it's too hard - there are no suitable satellites above - but that would he hard to believe given he's launching tons at a time
- affirmative action which is all kudos to him - a small price to pay for such great publicity
Tonga has been listening to RNZ National on 756KHz, probably only at night though. I don't believe they could receive it during the day due to the way the signal propagates. Transmitter power is 10kW from West Auckland.
Hi, very much doubt they would use a transmission from Henderson, doubt it would make it that far, the short wave service at 100kW on both AM and DRM from Rangatiki would be however and is regularly used by listeners in the pacific.
Cyril
gareth41:
Tonga has been listening to RNZ National on 756KHz, probably only at night though. I don't believe they could receive it during the day due to the way the signal propagates. Transmitter power is 10kW from West Auckland.
RNZ also broadcast a pacific service on shortwave, and there is a satellite service also....
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/listen
I wonder if he would deploy/re-locate a few satellites to cover Tonga. Not sure why the consultants are starting in Fiji though. Perhaps because there is some internet infrastructure there to start with?
Elon’s Starlink satellites are in a low earth orbit so cannot be ‘moved’ but pass over most of the earth (depending on orbit). However they are only a relay from a master ground station which provides the network connectivity only when both stations can see a common satellite. Without inter-satellite links using lasers (of which only a few have been launched to date) service can only be provided over several hundred kilometres from that master ground station. For NZ that is provided by two stations, one in Southland and one in Northland.
So in short, Starlink cannot provide reliable service at present. A link from Fiji might be possible if a couple of satellites with laser links were in favourable locations but that would only be a fleeting link.