Office Lunches 2022
So, where I work in on the fringes of the city, there aren't many decent options for walkable distance lunches near me. 

 

That means each lunchtime I uber eats, or drive to somewhere etc. 

 

I am keen to get together some lunch ideas that are quick and easy to make, microwave friendly to reheat if required, tasty and ideally healthy (Not all options must be healthy). I am on a downward trend for weight, which is what I want, so I don't want 5 days of high calorie lunches :)

 

Hopefully, it will give some others some ideas as well. 

 

 

 

 

Wraps are an easy approach, throw some mix of salad, cheese, meat or falafel into a plastic container. Take along a wrap or two and a little container with mixed sauces then assemble and eat at lunch time (stops the filling making the wrap soggy). If your work has a toasted sandwich maker you can do the same thing with bread and end up with a nice toasted sandwich fresh panini's, ciabatta or baguettes work well.

 

Other option is just do a salad bowel, which is pretty much the same but with out the bread/wrap, take some mix of the following:

 

Carrot, tomato, capsicum, red onion, olives, lettuce, rocket, dried cranberries, roasted garlic, roast potatoes, roast kumura or pumpkin, toasted pumpkin/sunflower seeds or pine nuts, gherkins or other fav veges, cheese (basic or fancy), smoked salmon, smoked or roast chicken chicken, ham, salami, hardboiled eggs, toffu, falafel and throw in a seal-able bowel. In a second smaller container add some mix of sauces, yogurt, sweet chilli, olive oil and balsamic vinegar, mayonnaise, allioli, hot sauce. Then at work mix them together and you've got a nice meal that your'd probably have to pay >$10 at a cafe.

 

 

 

You can make up a pile of the roast ingredients and fresh ones at the start of the week and each day choose a different selection or mix of cheeses etc so plenty of variety...

John Montagu

You can prepare some proteins, some vegetable / salad items, a carbohydrate/s and a dressing on the weekend. Then you have some options.

 

Chicken thighs are my go to - sous vide a big batch and then shred and you have a versatile protein. As above roast vegetables are good, as are coleslaw type vegetables. Make a dressing with herbs, avocado and yogurt and you've got a great base for all sorts of lunches.

 

Pickling red onions is also great for lunches. I do a jar every 3 weeks or so, they provide great crunch and flavour for all sorts of things from tacos, salads, sandwiches through to chicken katsu type meals.



A wholemeal roll , filled with salad . No butter (not needed) . NOT white bread .
Add Cheese & carrot for a bit of taste , or add some sort of cold meat/chicken .
The wholemeal bread satisfies the lunchtime hunger .

 

Takes 3 minutes to prepare in the morning .

 

I initially thought the topic was Office LAUNCHES 2022 (MS Office )
:-)

I used to make pastry-less ham/egg/cheese fritatta/quiche type things in muffin trays.  Chuck them in the fridge and take one or two for lunch.  Lasts a good few days in the fridge.  Super simple.  Butter or oil the tray, break eggs into the tray, throw some chopped ham and cheese (and maybe tomato etc) in.  Mix up all the sections of the tray.  Chuck in the oven for a few mins to bake until the egg is cooked. 

 

Nowadays I just intermittent fast and have OMAD in the evening.  Depends on your job I guess.  I'm at a desk most of the time.  

My Favourite is Curry or stir fry. Just make too much the night before for dinner and you can reheat the leftovers in the microwave!




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

My go-to is a can of baked beans or spaghetti and I vary the meat I chop up and add to it. Some days I do salami, some days it's shredded chicken, some days it's pastrami from the deli.




Professional Forum Lurker



Tina of tuna & some rice is my go to. I get the packs ready to heat rice, so I can throw it in the bag & leave, without fear of the container opening in my bag while cycling to work

Lazy mans lunch - can of cold baked beans eaten straight from the tin, optionally with a peanut slab afterwards :) Vary the bean type. Not a great lunch but a really easy lunch. It's what I often eat at home if I'm busy painting or something outside and want something quick.

Deamo:

 

Tina of tuna & some rice is my go to. I get the packs ready to heat rice, so I can throw it in the bag & leave, without fear of the container opening in my bag while cycling to work

 

 

Thats my go to meal occasionally when I dont have enough leftovers from dinner.  Keep a stash in my work drawer.
Uncle Ben rice (mexican flavour is really good) along with a small tin of tuna ( flavours;  lemon pepper or chilli)

1101
3051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2852808 18-Jan-2022 13:08
Send private message

sort of on the same topic

 

any options to ween myself off my morning cafe takeaway coffee
Ive realised Im buying out of habit .

 

I'd like to save the $25 a week , not drink a morning coffee , but still have a nice morning drink thats not caffeine .
Im down to 1 coffee fix per day, I'd like to zero that

 

 

We just deliberately make too much food for dinner & eat leftovers. Works great & very cost effective. 

1101:

 

sort of on the same topic

 

any options to ween myself off my morning cafe takeaway coffee
Ive realised Im buying out of habit .

 

I'd like to save the $25 a week , not drink a morning coffee , but still have a nice morning drink thats not caffeine .
Im down to 1 coffee fix per day, I'd like to zero that

 

 

 

 

Now why would you want to do that?   😃

 

 

I enjoy tuna and fish pouches.  Sealord and John West do them.  I always have a stash in my desk drawer along with some tinned tuna, tinned chicken and sardines. I also keep some dressing and sauce in the fridge at work.

 

At this time of year I'll often just fill a bag out of the garden, while the car is warning up - cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, leafy herbs and make a fresh grazing plate.

 

A soft boiled egg if I'm organised.  

 

I usually eat at my desk.




Mike

Macaroni Cheese. Make a big one for supper and you can use the leftovers.





