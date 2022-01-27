deadlyllama:

I'm trying to get an e-bike I bought from TheMarket.com fixed. The gear lever broke in the first two hours of use.

Their email support keep going back to their supplier and it becomes a massive run-around.

The supplier clearly doesn't know much about their products, they've sent me a video on bike assembly. But the bike I bought was partially assembled already, all I had to do was put the front wheel and the seat (and the pedals?) on. The gear lever was fine when the bike arrived, it's just failed after minimal use.

Now I find - they have no phone number to call. Companies office gives their address as BDO Spicers (i.e. their accountant). Domain name details "redacted for privacy."

Any suggestions? Do I need to create a Twitter account to contact their CEO?