I'm considering expanding my business operations into the Australian market and think an Australian web domain will be useful. To register a domain I need an ABN. Has anyone done this recently? Im looking for a successful path forward to save time.
I did this in 2012 and it was painful.
It involved getting a lawyer involved to create certified copies of our passports.. which involved wax seals, ribbons , and physically sending them to the ATO. (and about $1000 from memory)
It also involves filing with the ATO on a regular basis..
Sorry.. I can't be of any further help.. but I remember it was quite a process.
You can register for an ARBN instead (Foreign companies | ASIC - Australian Securities and Investments Commission) which for a New Zealand company has the added benefit of certain documents not being required to be lodged with ASIC as the NZ Companies Office will copy ASIC on most of your company filings (Lodging documents as a New Zealand company | ASIC - Australian Securities and Investments Commission).
Filing with the ATO will be necessary for taxes, but it's probably not a shock to you that GST for services supplied in Australia needs to be filed.