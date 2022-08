This thread was sparked by various posts in the "What's something small that really annoys you?" thread, a number of which would work well as rhetorical questions: "So many god damn flies in the house" or "This humidity in Auckland combined with the heat". So this thread is for short, pithy, and hopefully funny rhetorical questions.

Although these sorts of questions don't actually require, or even expect, an answer, it's probably OK to post an equally pithy short and snarky answer if you've got a particularly good one, but otherwise questions only.

Starter for the thread:

When is this -ing heat going to end?