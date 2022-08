Pretty sure this will be a no, but...

We have a 9 year old, very lightly used Mitsubishi standalone dehumidifier that we paid around $750 at the time on special - so not a cheapie.

Haven't used it for a while and plugged it in today and left it running for a while - no moisture being collected and it smells and feels quite warm.

I would guess maybe it needs re-gassing.

Has anyone ever done anything like this and what did it cost?

Or is it just an item for the recycler?