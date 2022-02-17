zespri: and I just have no idea what's important.

get what others recommend. Ignore online reviews (too many paid or bogus reviews).

Spend as much as you can .

Expect to spend time tweaking it to get good prints .

Build/design quality , Quality control & after sales support are what you need to look for for a 1st printer .

Metal rather than fragile acrylic frame parts . Molded Plastic rather than printed parts .

If the owners/users are mentioning "upgrades" , that means some original parts weren't good enough (quite common ) .



My printer is sitting unused , the build quality isnt good . It needs alot of upgrades to be usuable (Tevo )

It originally had good reviews when it came out, despite some design & quality issues (built to a price point)