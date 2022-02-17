Looking for a 3D printing service that could print little bits and bobs at hobby scale. Currently various quadcopter bits are on the agenda, but possibly some things for kids too. (Further context: I know next to nothing about the technicalities).
And by "hobbyist" I mean not paying a massive premium, cheaper than getting an original part flown from the States, etc. A "Warehouse Stationery Photos" for 3D printing.
I don't think it exists!?
There are a number of threads on this topic that I can see, but I guess things change, hence the "2022".
Some suggestions I've read
3dhubs - apparently used to be a collective to distribute jobs amongst local printers, but now seems to be a more locked down thing.
Ponoko.com - laser cut parts starts at USD50
Trademe - haven't checked these but they all look business focused https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/services/search?search_string=3d%20printing
Libraries:
On the surface this seems like a good option! In Auckland for example there are several libraries with a "Makerspace", and the ones I've looked at have Ultimaker 3s, and charge for cost of materials!
So far so good.
Drawbacks
- limit to materials (PLA & ABS). I don't know anything much about 3D printing but I think for example that excludes grippy type rubber.
- I put something "in the queue" at Westgate on 5/2 and as I write (17/2) I've heard no more...
- irrespective of delivery times they're probably not intended for iterative trials, or printing out lots of parts, etc.
In the other threads I've seen mention of similar facilities elsewhere in the country.
I would have thought there'd be an "AliExpress" type offering - someone in China who will print and post for peanuts as long as you don't mind waiting? Haven't found that yet. (I'm going to go Google it after this).
The most sensible option I suppose is to have friends and find one with a printer. I'm not keen enough to spring for one myself even though the likes of the Ender 3 seem to be a pretty good offering especially compared to what you'd get a few years back.
Phew. Anyone with some wisdom or hot tips on this one?
Cheers
Craig