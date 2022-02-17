Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3D printing services for hobby use - 2022 edition (Auckland centric)
Eurochild

24 posts

Geek


#293857 17-Feb-2022 15:32
Hi

 

 

Looking for a 3D printing service that could print little bits and bobs at hobby scale. Currently various quadcopter bits are on the agenda, but possibly some things for kids too. (Further context: I know next to nothing about the technicalities).

 

 

And by "hobbyist" I mean not paying a massive premium, cheaper than getting an original part flown from the States, etc. A "Warehouse Stationery Photos" for 3D printing.

 

I don't think it exists!?

 

 

There are a number of threads on this topic that I can see, but I guess things change, hence the "2022".

 

 

Some suggestions I've read

 

 

3dhubs - apparently used to be a collective to distribute jobs amongst local printers, but now seems to be a more locked down thing.

 

Ponoko.com - laser cut parts starts at USD50

 

Trademe - haven't checked these but they all look business focused https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/services/search?search_string=3d%20printing

 

 

Libraries:

 

On the surface this seems like a good option! In Auckland for example there are several libraries with a "Makerspace", and the ones I've looked at have Ultimaker 3s, and charge for cost of materials!

 

So far so good.

 

Drawbacks

 

- limit to materials (PLA & ABS). I don't know anything much about 3D printing but I think for example that excludes grippy type rubber.

 

- I put something "in the queue" at Westgate on 5/2 and as I write (17/2) I've heard no more...

 

- irrespective of delivery times they're probably not intended for iterative trials, or printing out lots of parts, etc.

 

 

In the other threads I've seen mention of similar facilities elsewhere in the country.

 

 

I would have thought there'd be an "AliExpress" type offering - someone in China who will print and post for peanuts as long as you don't mind waiting? Haven't found that yet. (I'm going to go Google it after this).

 

 

The most sensible option I suppose is to have friends and find one with a printer. I'm not keen enough to spring for one myself even though the likes of the Ender 3 seem to be a pretty good offering especially compared to what you'd get a few years back.

 

 

Phew. Anyone with some wisdom or hot tips on this one?

 

 

Cheers

 

Craig

 

 

 

 

PeterReader
5938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870417 17-Feb-2022 15:32
Eurochild

24 posts

Geek


  #2870445 17-Feb-2022 16:27
A bit more Googling of online services later...

 

 

Craftcloud is an aggregator https://craftcloud3d.com/

 

Treatstock is too https://www.treatstock.co.uk/

 

 

Both of these are presented well, you can upload your model and get an instant quote.

 

Checking with a sample file (remote controller stick cover) in (presumably cheapest) PLA gives me

 

 

Craftcloud would fulfil for USD10 + USD10 shipping = USD20 from lower North Is.

 

Treatstock could fulfil for USD16 + USD5 from Hamilton (or 18/8 from Auckland)

 

 

This looks like a convenient process to initiate (no idea about the outcome) but it's USD20 & 4-6 days with the entry level material so not absolutely ideal. Wouldn't take too many of these orders to make getting your own machine to play with a competitive option.

 

Would make it a little more attractive if you could do pick up or budget shipping options for the local fulfillment.

 

 

As an individual provider, Facfox might be worth a look https://i.facfox.com/insta3dp/

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11029 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870460 17-Feb-2022 16:46
As a 3D printer owner myself if you’ve got a use case for a 3D printer then consider purchasing one. I bought mine because I got sick of paying others for printing parts and have since started printing the odd part for friends. There have been multiple times now where I’ve needed something so printed it myself instead of purchasing. The printer after 2 years has paid for itself.

It is a fun hobby in itself. Yes there is also frustration involved but an Ender 3 for example doesn’t cost much to buy and once you’ve gotten to grips on what 3D printing is about you’ll find you’ll use it often.




zespri
393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2870482 17-Feb-2022 17:28
>  but an Ender 3 for example doesn’t cost much to buy and once you’ve gotten to grips on what 3D printing is about you’ll find you’ll use it often.

 

 

 

Any recommendation on how to compare different printers? The price range is huge, and I just have no idea what's important.

 

 

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871826 21-Feb-2022 09:48
zespri:

 

and I just have no idea what's important.

 

 

 

get what others recommend. Ignore online reviews (too many paid or bogus reviews).
Spend as much as you can .
Expect to spend time tweaking it to get good prints .

 

Build/design quality , Quality control & after sales support are what you need to look for for a 1st printer .
Metal rather than fragile acrylic frame parts . Molded Plastic rather than printed parts .
If the owners/users are mentioning "upgrades"  , that means some original parts weren't good enough (quite common ) .

My printer is sitting unused , the build quality isnt good . It needs alot of upgrades to be usuable (Tevo )
It originally had good reviews when it came out, despite some design & quality issues (built to a price point)

 

 

SpartanVXL
848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871833 21-Feb-2022 10:15
If you are around grafton, auckland uni has something called the Unleash Space which I believe is open for all and not just students. (Just have to sign up) nevermind seems you do have to be affliated or a student/staff. Not sure if theres a free course somewhere to sign up for.

https://www.cie.auckland.ac.nz/unleash-space/

I haven’t checked what tools are available but last I remember they have a bunch of 3d printers.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11029 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871886 21-Feb-2022 11:35
I personally have an Ender 3 V2 which is great - out of the box it is a good printer but can be made better with a few upgrades like the BL-Touch (automatic bed levelling).

 

Good channels to look into are Teaching Tech (https://www.youtube.com/c/TeachingTech) and Makers Muse (https://www.youtube.com/c/MakersMuse). As a whole YouTube can be a great resource for information and is how I have learned.




zespri
393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871896 21-Feb-2022 11:56
Thank you, @michaelmurfy

Eurochild

24 posts

Geek


  #2894340 30-Mar-2022 17:00
Hi @michaelmurfy, thanks for your feedback above. After your post on 17/2 I thought what the hell and am now also the owner of an Ender 3 V2. It's my first machine so my opinion doesn't count for much but the buying experience at Amazon.com.au and my first month or so with the machine have been pretty positive. The only issue I've really bumped into is heavy filament spools misbehaving a little on the holder, my recommendation to new owners would be to check up on some of the popular mods for making that run a little smoother.

 

 

Next question though, any recommendations for buying filament in (or into) NZ?

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894537 31-Mar-2022 08:58
Eurochild:. Next question though, any recommendations for buying filament in (or into) NZ?

 

Just go with one of the many NZ Sellers , selling ESUN filament, ESUN seems to be highly recommend in NZ
Theres not a huge price diff between NZ Sellers . Also available via trademe

 

I use a separate spool holder , rather than the one that comes in the kit. I didnt want all that weight on top of the frame.

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11029 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895690 2-Apr-2022 13:22
Forgot to reply but I either use https://www.bits4bots.co.nz/ or https://marvle3d.co.nz/. Stick to 1kg spools. PLA+ or PLA is what I recommend using especially at the start.

Firmware: use Jyers https://github.com/Jyers/Marlin/wiki

Would also recommend replacing the bed levelling springs with tougher ones and getting a BLTouch.

A Raspberry Pi running Octoprint is great - just cut the red +5v lead inside the USB cable to prevent the Pi from providing power.

Good luck! You’re in for a world of pain and reward with owning a 3D Printer. They’re great.




Nate001
529 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2895692 2-Apr-2022 13:28
michaelmurfy: Forgot to reply but I either use https://www.bits4bots.co.nz/ or https://marvle3d.co.nz/. Stick to 1kg spools. PLA+ or PLA is what I recommend using especially at the start

 

FYI I've had good success with eSUN PETG (from bits4bots) although on a Prusa. Its much more durable than standard PLA for functional parts, eg brackets.

