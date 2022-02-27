Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicRecommend me some new Sneakers
kinginvercargill

#294006 27-Feb-2022 21:44
Looking for some new sneaker shows and was wondering if anyone had any recommendations?

 

I tend to do a lot of walking (10,000+ steps a day) and have found that I tend to wear out my shoes every 6 months.

 

Looking for like Size 12/13, have tended to go for New Balance shoes the last few years but am open to suggestions (or whether I need to go somewhere like Shoe Clinic).

 

These would tend to be used for walking/day-to-day use.

 

Based in the Wellington region but am possibly open to looking at Online (however I do prefer to try them on before buying)

richms
  #2875884 27-Feb-2022 21:50
Funnily enough when I went to one of those fancy shoe places last time I had a need for shoes they asked what I needed them for and I said standing around in and that isnt a category that they have. All sorts of sports and running and walking ones, but no standing shoes. They ended up selling me a pair of nikes for some horrific price and now I just reorder them online for half the price when they wear out.




Wakrak
  #2875885 27-Feb-2022 21:55
Good website to casually browse: Reviews of Running Shoes, Hiking, Training, Basketball and more... | RunRepeat

lxsw20
  #2875886 27-Feb-2022 21:56
I like Adidas NMD's, they've sort of gone out of fashion a bit, but I don't care because they're extremely comfy. Pureboost are worth a look too. Ultraboost wear out the soles too quick.



timmmay
  #2875888 27-Feb-2022 21:56
Running shoes wear out too quickly IMHO and support not as good. Go for proper walking shoes.

 

I've been wearing a pair of Haglofs Ridge II shoes for about five years and find them exceptionally good for a regular walkabout / casual work shoe, and they work even for light jogging.  I suspect I got my first pair around 2016 / 2017 and they're still good, worn but working fine, probably another year or two in them. I bought a second pair a couple of years ago so that when the first wore out I would have another, but haven't needed them yet. Five years is really exceptional. They work with a custom fitted orthotic or normal sole. Shoe Clinic used to sell them, but I don't see them on the website any more. They're expensive, and a touch warm as they're waterproof, but I wear them all year around - in summer I wear Merrell sandals. Best buy them in person rather than online at least the first time. Ridge GT might be the current version.

 

Merrell is another great brand that last a long time. Moab Rover is what I used to get, but I switched to Haglofs. Also have a couple of pairs of their walking shoes, one still good for that, one pair about ten years old relegated to doing the lawns / painting / etc.

 

 

NightStalker
  #2875915 27-Feb-2022 23:07
also depends on foot shape.
I generally always have a pair of new balance or asics as they have a better width-fit.

 

My last 3 daily shoes have been Merrell Moab vent(ilator). places like shoe clinic and torpedo7 have them.  I usually get mine from Amazon-US or Sportsdirect. 
They are not exactly pretty as they are more of a hiking shoe but give excellent wear and support although they can feel a bit heavy compared to lighter sports shoes but that's the trade off for hard wearing.

 

 

Dial111
  #2875921 27-Feb-2022 23:28
My go-to are Ultraboost, it's like walking on pillows.

xpd

xpd
  #2875941 28-Feb-2022 07:39
Warehouse. Pay $10 a pair every 6 months rather than $200 for 12  months. ;)

 

 




blackjack17
  #2876157 28-Feb-2022 11:19
I wear trail runners all day at work (but also for hiking mountain biking and trail running). and frequently get above 10,000 steps a day.

 

Used a pair of asics gel fujitrabuco 6 that lasted for a couple of years before the mesh gave out.

 

Replaced it with the asics trabuco 9 but the mesh gave out after a single hike.

 

 

 

 

Tried the Hoka TORRENT 2

 

 

and they were insanely comfortable but the rand started to separate after a month (in the same place as the mesh gave out in the asics, in the crease which forms when you step forwards).  The shoe guy said that he had never seen that occur before (and suggested that it was my walking style (very duck footed)) and swapped them out for the topo mountain racer 2 

 

 

 

 

which aren't quite as comfortable but seem much more durable.  Very grippy, good for hiking, running and walking.  Large toe box, supportive soles, dry quickly and don't get too hot.  My main dislike is the very thin tongue, but the other positives outweigh that one negative. 

 

 

 

 




blackjack17
  #2876163 28-Feb-2022 11:22
And I road run in Asics-Kayano.  Very comfortable and could be a daily driver but get too smelly and would need two pairs (running and work).

 




duckDecoy
  #2876184 28-Feb-2022 11:59
timmmay:

 

Merrell is another great brand that last a long time. Moab Rover is what I used to get, but I switched to Haglofs. Also have a couple of pairs of their walking shoes, one still good for that, one pair about ten years old relegated to doing the lawns / painting / etc.

 

 

Like the OP I do a lot of walking, 7-8kms per day, all suburban on concrete footpaths.  Merrell never lasted the distance for me, the soles wore out way too fast (6 months tops).  But YMMV.

 

I disagree with someone who said get warehouse shoes, if you do that amount of walking you could very well end up with long term foot issues if you use cheap shoes.

 

I currently use Nikes and the sole is lasting OK, I got about a year out of my last pair.  BUT what suits me might not suit you.  Find the most comfortable shoe you can find and wear that.  If it wears out in 6 months buy another pair.  If your feet wear out from poor shoes there is literally nothing you can do about it and you will regret not spending the money for the rest of your life.

jonathan18
  #2876210 28-Feb-2022 12:42
Like the OP, I find the shoes I wear for walking wear out pretty quickly (for me, even less than six months); this has been with both 'running' and 'trail' shoes. 'Walking' shoes appear to be pretty much the same design/components as running shoes, so I doubt there'd be much difference in how they wear, but many posts above suggest that hiking shoes are longer-lasting.

 

That said, I'm yet to find (affordable) hiking shoes that are as comfortable as a good pair of running shoes, but even more importantly (in my case) are decently supportive of over-pronation and designed for wide feet. (Whereas NB and Asics offer a decent range of running and walking shoes in terms of width and support.)

 

While the Topos are mentioned as having a decent-sized toe-box, they're not cheap at close to $300, whereas a pair of decent and comfortable running shoes can be half that, so I'd want twice the longevity to justify buying such a hiking shoe (even more so if that also involves a loss in comfort). 

 

Has anyone here used All Birds running shoes over a long period of time and can report on how well they wear? I find their standard wool runners comfortable, so was really disappointed to find their running shoes didn't quite work for me, but could be worth looking at for the OP/

MikeAqua
  #2876356 28-Feb-2022 14:42
It's vey personal foot depnedent.  I like Mizuna for running and walking.

 

I've done up to 21km walks in my Mizun0's (with a 5kg pack incl water) and 10km runs they have been great.  I try to do about 50km per week.

 

If the surface gets rough (golf ball sized chip), you start to feel the stones. 




kinginvercargill

  #2879956 6-Mar-2022 19:56
So I ended up visiting the local Shoe Clinic and going through the Fitting Session stuff.

 

Ended up walking out with some New balance Fresh Foam 880v11 Shoes, which felt comfortable and will be interesting to see how they last (considering I was wearing New Balance Shoes which were only about 5 months old and the sales-person was surprised how worn out they were). Was interesting to see the technologies they use to figure what types of shoes are best.

 

Also got some Drymax Socks which are meant to help when walking and being active in shoes, will be interesting to see how they go. Hopefully my feet will thank me in the future.

 

Thanks for all the suggestions, will have to revisit this post in a few months and let you know how they are going 😀

alasta
  #2879961 6-Mar-2022 20:07
I disagree with comments that walking and running shoes are the interchangeable. I run 40km+ per week and also do a significant amount of walking within my daily routine, so I have both walking and running shoes and they feel substantially different to me. 

 

I use New Balance and find that they last 9 to 12 months with significant use, but any of the reputable brands should be similar. Asics, Mizuno, etc. 

