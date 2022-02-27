kinginvercargill

Looking for some new sneaker shows and was wondering if anyone had any recommendations?

I tend to do a lot of walking (10,000+ steps a day) and have found that I tend to wear out my shoes every 6 months.

Looking for like Size 12/13, have tended to go for New Balance shoes the last few years but am open to suggestions (or whether I need to go somewhere like Shoe Clinic).

These would tend to be used for walking/day-to-day use.

Based in the Wellington region but am possibly open to looking at Online (however I do prefer to try them on before buying)