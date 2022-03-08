Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicOut of Touch with Reality?
Technofreak

5364 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#294146 8-Mar-2022 11:23
Send private message

I was somewhat bemused by this article. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/bay-of-plenty-teachers-fight-proposal-to-hike-practising-certificate-fees/GGMSTGWHVA74QNR2VC7FHOXKPQ/

 

Sure a 100% increase is a big increase percentage wise but in reality is $200 extra per year going to drive teachers out of the teaching game? I think not.

 

They need to look around and see what other "practising certificates" cost.

 

Interesting that the NZEI (Educational Institute, funny name for a union) are on the band wagon. Notably they didn't talk about their fees which I rather suspect dwarf the certificate fee.  Also most workers who have to pay this sort of fee usually have the cost of these fees paid by their employer as they cannot be employed in the role without a certificate. Seems the NZEI could be doing a better job for their members.




Jase2985
11513 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2881109 8-Mar-2022 11:35
Send private message

an example, for an electrician its $250 for 2 years which equates to $375 for 3 years, $100 less than what teachers pay for the same period.

insane
2985 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2881112 8-Mar-2022 11:42
Send private message

So we give teachers a well deserved pay rise, and then take a portion back via additional registration charges - smooth.

Someone shortly is going to coin this a new teacher tax.

/Don't have access to view the full article.

gbwelly
1136 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2881117 8-Mar-2022 11:54
Send private message

The issue is, the teaching council don't actually do anything, they are a document factory, cosplaying as office workers, and demand teachers pay to support them in it. The occasional disciplinary hearing they do does not warrant the money. They should be canned and their responsibilities be moved to Ministry of Education. Bunch of bandits.









Mehrts
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2881119 8-Mar-2022 11:58
Send private message

Article is paywalled...

MikeB4
17033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2881121 8-Mar-2022 11:58
Send private message

Unfortunately this has been a trend for government employees for quite some time. When my sons were in the NZ Army when ever there was a pay increase (a rarity) a week or so later the costs of eating at the Mess, renting an Army house or Barrack rent would go up which normally equalled or exceeded the pay increase. The reasons for poor staff retention is not hard to find. 

Mehrts
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2881132 8-Mar-2022 12:13
Send private message

MikeB4:

 

Unfortunately this has been a trend for government employees for quite some time. When my sons were in the NZ Army when ever there was a pay increase (a rarity) a week or so later the costs of eating at the Mess, renting an Army house or Barrack rent would go up which normally equalled or exceeded the pay increase. The reasons for poor staff retention is not hard to find. 

 



Same thing is still happening. Pay either goes up by a small amount, or nothing at all, but expenses such as dining & housing are increased. A lot of people are banging out due to more realistic pay/perks. The perks aren't what they used to be, that's for sure.

Divhon88
64 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2881139 8-Mar-2022 12:35
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

Article is paywalled...

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73816 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2881147 8-Mar-2022 12:42
Send private message

Divhon88
64 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2881151 8-Mar-2022 12:46
Send private message

Nurse's annual pracitisng fee is $110 a year although they are payed for by the employers I'm sure they won't mind paying $153 a year if they'll only have to work Mon-Fri 9am-3pm and be paid in full salary and just working 10 months a year.

Divhon88
64 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2881152 8-Mar-2022 12:47
Send private message

freitasm:

 

@Divhon88 I have removed the post content as it is copyrighted and paywalled.

 

 

Coolio, apologies for not reading in full our forum rules.

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2881153 8-Mar-2022 12:53
Send private message

Divhon88:

 

Nurse's annual pracitisng fee is $110 a year although they are payed for by the employers I'm sure they won't mind paying $153 a year if they'll only have to work Mon-Fri 9am-3pm and be paid in full salary and just working 10 months a year.

 

 


This is going off topic but based on all the teachers I know (many family members are teachers) this is outright incorrect.
Teachers work a LOT longer than the 9-3 Monday to Friday they're in front of kids. 




empacher48
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2881164 8-Mar-2022 13:18
Send private message

Wife is an ECE teacher, out of her workplace there are four teachers who won't be able to afford to pay the fee so will leave the profession (out of seven who work there).

 

ECE centres will be the most affected as most do not cover the cost of registration for teachers. For most Secondary, Primary and Kindergartens they do cover the costs, but their funding comes from the government (tax payers) anyway.

 

Something that has not been mentioned here is if you read the consultation document to the teacher's council, is that they are separating it into a "fee" and a "levy".

 

They state the "fee" is the cost of processing the registration of the teacher and may be $128 for three years. There is also a "levy" which is the cost of running the teacher's council starting at $378. They propose that the levy will increase each year in line with inflation but will not decrease in times of recession, and the fee will only change with a change to the costs involved of processing.

 

They also propose that should large inflationary pressures occur, at your next registration they will charge you not only the levy, but any shortfall you should have paid since your last registration. eg, this year's levy is $378, 2023 it goes up by 10% to $415 and in 2024 it goes up by another 5% to $436 and when you renew again in 2025 it has gone up 1% to $441. So not only do you have to pay the $128 fee plus the $441 levy for 2025 plus and extra $97 for the money you didn't pay in 2023 and 2024.

 

Screams out to be just a money grabbing exercise more than anything. 

blackjack17
1461 posts

Uber Geek


  #2881166 8-Mar-2022 13:25
Send private message

empacher48:

 

Wife is an ECE teacher, out of her workplace there are four teachers who won't be able to afford to pay the fee so will leave the profession (out of seven who work there).

 

ECE centres will be the most affected as most do not cover the cost of registration for teachers. For most Secondary, Primary and Kindergartens they do cover the costs, but their funding comes from the government (tax payers) anyway.

 

Something that has not been mentioned here is if you read the consultation document to the teacher's council, is that they are separating it into a "fee" and a "levy".

 

They state the "fee" is the cost of processing the registration of the teacher and may be $128 for three years. There is also a "levy" which is the cost of running the teacher's council starting at $378. They propose that the levy will increase each year in line with inflation but will not decrease in times of recession, and the fee will only change with a change to the costs involved of processing.

 

They also propose that should large inflationary pressures occur, at your next registration they will charge you not only the levy, but any shortfall you should have paid since your last registration. eg, this year's levy is $378, 2023 it goes up by 10% to $415 and in 2024 it goes up by another 5% to $436 and when you renew again in 2025 it has gone up 1% to $441. So not only do you have to pay the $128 fee plus the $441 levy for 2025 plus and extra $97 for the money you didn't pay in 2023 and 2024.

 

Screams out to be just a money grabbing exercise more than anything. 

 

 

 

 

The ministry have instructed schools not to pay a teacher's registration. Some schools do pay but only those that have large alternative funding mechanisms. 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/education-ministry-refuses-to-pay-for-teacher-registration-while-no-agreements-with-unions-in-force/E3N4ZAQNJIT4Y26U77HTLRV5JQ/ 

 

It is a large amount of money considering how little the teacher's council actually do.




Eva888
1043 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2881171 8-Mar-2022 13:41
Send private message

Lawyers, between $1500 -$2000 per annum.

blackjack17
1461 posts

Uber Geek


  #2881174 8-Mar-2022 13:45
Send private message

Eva888: Lawyers, between $1500 -$2000 per annum.

 

Normally paid for by the firm.  

 

Plus earning potential of a lawyer vastly exceeds that of a teacher.




