Technofreak

Wife is an ECE teacher, out of her workplace there are four teachers who won't be able to afford to pay the fee so will leave the profession (out of seven who work there).

ECE centres will be the most affected as most do not cover the cost of registration for teachers. For most Secondary, Primary and Kindergartens they do cover the costs, but their funding comes from the government (tax payers) anyway.

Something that has not been mentioned here is if you read the consultation document to the teacher's council, is that they are separating it into a "fee" and a "levy".

They state the "fee" is the cost of processing the registration of the teacher and may be $128 for three years. There is also a "levy" which is the cost of running the teacher's council starting at $378. They propose that the levy will increase each year in line with inflation but will not decrease in times of recession, and the fee will only change with a change to the costs involved of processing.

They also propose that should large inflationary pressures occur, at your next registration they will charge you not only the levy, but any shortfall you should have paid since your last registration. eg, this year's levy is $378, 2023 it goes up by 10% to $415 and in 2024 it goes up by another 5% to $436 and when you renew again in 2025 it has gone up 1% to $441. So not only do you have to pay the $128 fee plus the $441 levy for 2025 plus and extra $97 for the money you didn't pay in 2023 and 2024.

Screams out to be just a money grabbing exercise more than anything.