Technofreak

I was somewhat bemused by this article. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/bay-of-plenty-teachers-fight-proposal-to-hike-practising-certificate-fees/GGMSTGWHVA74QNR2VC7FHOXKPQ/
Sure a 100% increase is a big increase percentage wise but in reality is $200 extra per year going to drive teachers out of the teaching game? I think not.
They need to look around and see what other "practising certificates" cost.
Interesting that the NZEI (Educational Institute, funny name for a union) are on the band wagon. Notably they didn't talk about their fees which I rather suspect dwarf the certificate fee. Also most workers who have to pay this sort of fee usually have the cost of these fees paid by their employer as they cannot be employed in the role without a certificate. Seems the NZEI could be doing a better job for their members.