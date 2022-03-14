Hi.

I am always keen to find a way to introduce new positive ways for people to interact on the forums. The world can seem a scary dark place at the minute.

I am absolutely a music fan, and I use it to help me when I am feeling dark.

I also love to discover new artists and music and so I thought I would start this thread and offer an opportunity for people to share new music, artists, cool music videos etc that they have found and perhaps help others find something new.

I have a massively eclectic taste in Music, but also do tend toward female vocalists with a great range/power or a unique voice.

Tones and I is a relatively new artist and whilst I don't like everything she does, some of her music is really cool. Most people would know her from :

More recently I heard:

One of my favourite music videos of all time is Callum Scott's Audition

I really like this I heard from him recently;