New Music Discovery Thread
networkn

27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295222 14-Mar-2022 11:27


Hi. 

 

I am always keen to find a way to introduce new positive ways for people to interact on the forums. The world can seem a scary dark place at the minute. 

 

I am absolutely a music fan, and I use it to help me when I am feeling dark. 

 

I also love to discover new artists and music and so I thought I would start this thread and offer an opportunity for people to share new music, artists, cool music videos etc that they have found and perhaps help others find something new. 

 

I have a massively eclectic taste in Music, but also do tend toward female vocalists with a great range/power or a unique voice. 

 

 

 

Tones and I is a relatively new artist and whilst I don't like everything she does, some of her music is really cool. Most people would know her from : 

 

 

 

More recently I heard: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One of my favourite music videos of all time is Callum Scott's Audition

 

 

 

 

I really like this I heard from him recently;

 

 

 

 1 | 2
xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11907 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886011 14-Mar-2022 14:45


I came across M83 somewhere along the line, obtained their "Junk" album, and enjoy it. Fairly mellow stuff, good to chill out to.

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Junk_(M83_album)

 

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

timmmay
18444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2886022 14-Mar-2022 15:14


I'm really enjoying this awesome artist at the moment. I quite like his acoustic covers too.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11907 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886033 14-Mar-2022 15:38


I'd like to report the above post for being extremely offensive and teenybopper like.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



Journeyman
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2886034 14-Mar-2022 15:39


If you like a bit of funk and soul, try Charles Brdaley. He had a tragically short career, but the material he did record is pretty damn great imo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

networkn

27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886153 14-Mar-2022 17:53


timmmay:

 

I'm really enjoying this awesome artist at the moment. I quite like his acoustic covers too.

 

 

I didn't end up making a comment about judgement free posting, however, this content should automatically give you three years in prison.

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2886155 14-Mar-2022 18:17


You'll can Rick Roll me any day. I love that song and used to listen to it regularly, even when it became a 'thing'.

 

There is some surprisingly good songs that are only ever featured on movie soundtracks. One recent one that impressed me, although it's about five years old now, is the Sing Street soundtrack which has several good songs. This my favourite...

 

 

Great film too.

timmmay
18444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2886191 14-Mar-2022 20:22


networkn:

 

I didn't end up making a comment about judgement free posting, however, this content should automatically give you three years in prison.

 

 

You're Welcome!



Bee

Bee
603 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2886195 14-Mar-2022 20:24


My absolute favorite artist for a couple of years now...  seemingly unknown here but gaining in popularity.  His Genre is officially "Murder Folk" he writes songs about life and serial killers and all sorts of topics in between...  Songs that will touch your soul.  To me he is a musical Genius and it is hard to sum it up in just one song, so heres three to check out and see if he blows you away as much as he does for me.

 

 

 

  Amigo the Devil - The Weight

 

 

 

Hell and You

 

 

 

Murder at the Bingo Hall

 

 

 

 

tukapa1
577 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2886200 14-Mar-2022 20:36


Some talented Kiwi kids doing great things on the world stage

 

 

 

 

 

DamageInc
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2886215 14-Mar-2022 21:19


A while back stumbled across these guys - The Teskey Brothers.

 

The Teskey Brothers - Crying Shame

 

The Teskey Brothers - Pain And Misery

 

 




Pop! OS

DamageInc
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2886221 14-Mar-2022 22:00


Here's another band that i came across - Tedeschi Trucks Band.

 

Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Anyhow"

 

Enjoy




Pop! OS

Geektastic
16667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886288 15-Mar-2022 00:56


Soulville by Ben Webster. A great jazz album.





Handsomedan
4645 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2886941 16-Mar-2022 09:53


DamageInc:

 

Here's another band that i came across - Tedeschi Trucks Band.

 

Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Anyhow"

 

Enjoy

 

 

As strange as it may seem for me (who does not like country and loves all things Metal and Hardcore) I absolutely loved that. It had that Southern Soul feel to it, while also retaining a sense of Nashville. 

 

I'm downloading a bunch of their stuff now. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Handsomedan
4645 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2886947 16-Mar-2022 10:01


Saw these guys open for Alien Weaponry a couple of years ago and instantly became a fan...especially once they came into the crowd to become fans when AW were on stage! Great bunch of blokes. 

 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11907 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2887026 16-Mar-2022 11:11


Yeah, saw Shepherds Reign at last Devilskin show I went to, not my taste. 

 

Devilskin, Like A Storm, Black Smoke Trigger, they're all awesome Kiwi bands for rock, seen them many times :D (Followed them for good chunk of a group tour they all did together a few years ago)




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

 1 | 2






