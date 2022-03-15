Hello folks and welcome to this year's Orcon giveaway. Enter this competition below and you are in for a huge prize!

The winner of this competition will receive 12 months of free Orcon Fibre Pro broadband with free Wi-Fi Pro. The winner also takes home a Razer Pro Gaming package to the value of NZ$ 1075 including:

- Razer Deathadder V2 Gaming Mouse

- Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming Headset

- Razer BlackWidow V3 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

- Razer Enki X - Essential Gaming Chair for Gaming Performance

To be in to win you have to reply to this thread with an answer to these questions "What is your current broadband connection (xDSL, fibre, satellite, dial-up) and do you have a gaming setup? How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?" You get a second entry in the draw if you post a picture of your existing gaming setup.

Good luck all, and thanks Orcon for these prizes!

The competition is open from now until Thursday 31 March 2022. One winner will be selected by random draw.

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition goes live and the winner will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to New Zealand residents in New Zealand. Prizes will be posted to a New Zealand address only. After confirmation, we will post the winner's username on this topic. Orcon's general promotion terms apply.

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.