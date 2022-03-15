Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topic🎮⌨️🖱️ Orcon broadband and gaming package giveaway
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#295242 15-Mar-2022 17:34
Send private message quote this post

Hello folks and welcome to this year's Orcon giveaway. Enter this competition below and you are in for a huge prize!

 

The winner of this competition will receive 12 months of free Orcon Fibre Pro broadband with free Wi-Fi Pro. The winner also takes home a Razer Pro Gaming package to the value of NZ$ 1075 including:

 

- Razer Deathadder V2 Gaming Mouse
- Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming Headset
- Razer BlackWidow V3 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- Razer Enki X - Essential Gaming Chair for Gaming Performance

 

 

 

To be in to win you have to reply to this thread with an answer to these questions "What is your current broadband connection (xDSL, fibre, satellite, dial-up) and do you have a gaming setup? How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?" You get a second entry in the draw if you post a picture of your existing gaming setup.

 

Good luck all, and thanks Orcon for these prizes!

 

 

 

 

The competition is open from now until Thursday 31 March 2022. One winner will be selected by random draw. 

 

General rules: Competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition goes live and the winner will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to New Zealand residents in New Zealand. Prizes will be posted to a New Zealand address only. After confirmation, we will post the winner's username on this topic. Orcon's general promotion terms apply.

 

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.

 

 

 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 14
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Dratsab
3800 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886645 15-Mar-2022 17:45
Send private message quote this post

Current broadband connection: 2degrees 'gigabit'

 

Gaming setup: Nil (refer pic)

 

Fibre Pro wouldn't improve my gaming one bit :-D

 

CYaBro
3789 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2886651 15-Mar-2022 18:07
Send private message quote this post

Current connection is with Full Flavour 900/400 so no issues there.

But the gaming package ‘wood’ be a great start!

Jase2985
11530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886677 15-Mar-2022 18:36
Send private message quote this post

What is your current broadband connection?
Gigabit Fibre

 

do you have a gaming setup?
Sort of, basic logitech gaming keyboard and mouse

 

How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?"
Low latency is always good.



irpegg
109 posts

Master Geek


  #2886706 15-Mar-2022 20:19
Send private message quote this post

What is your current broadband connection?
2Degrees Gigabit Fibre

 

do you have a gaming setup?

 

Yup! Got a full AMD setup 3600/5700xt, and you can even see a Razer Goliath mousepad in the photo and an assortment of logitech and corsair devices, so some synergy would be good.

 

How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?"
Low latency and proper routing is always good because in NZ we're always playing in Aus eastern servers for the population.

 

[

hhan
111 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2886707 15-Mar-2022 20:19
Send private message quote this post

 What is your current broadband connection (xDSL, fibre, satellite, dial-up) and do you have a gaming setup?

 

I am with Skinny Fibre max 900/400. I play most of my games on nintendo switch.

 

 

 

How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?

 

Low latency will improve my experience with online gaming.

 

superoman
12 posts

Geek


  #2886722 15-Mar-2022 21:27
Send private message quote this post

I currently have fibre

My current gaming setup is either a 6 year old laptop, or my I phone

If I won this prize it would give me the incentive to buy a better computer to improve my gaming

Yangchen
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2886810 16-Mar-2022 01:28
Send private message quote this post

What is your current broadband connection?
2Degrees Gigabit Fibre

 

Do you have a gaming setup?
Just a desk with a Nintendo Switch connected into HD60 Pro on my PC for random Pokemon Unite bouts and the good MMORPG Mix on PC.

 

How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?
Always praying for that God tier latency for PVP. Are you the one?!



greven
30 posts

Geek


  #2886833 16-Mar-2022 07:32
Send private message quote this post

Currently using Vodafone 300/100 Fibre.
My gaming setup is currently awaiting the return of sensibly priced graphics cards so it can play modern games.
Fibre Pro probably wouldn't help until I wire my house with CAT6

kiwifruit58
12 posts

Geek


  #2886834 16-Mar-2022 07:36
quote this post

Current broadband connection: skinny Fibre unlimited

 

 

 

Gaming setup: negligible (5 year old i5 laptop with clip to keep screen attached 😕)

 

 

 

Fibre Pro wouldn't improve my gaming, but my son (16 years old) would love it for his Roblox games!

 

 

 

frankv
5052 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2886835 16-Mar-2022 07:37
Send private message quote this post

Gigabit Fibre
Just standard keyboard and mouse
Low latency :)

BJM

BJM
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2886837 16-Mar-2022 07:37
Send private message quote this post

Spark Fibre, sweet as so far

 

 

 

My gaming is shit so not going to improve one bit but I will look the part :)

 

 

 

This is all the game I got!

 

TG09
175 posts

Master Geek


  #2886838 16-Mar-2022 07:41
Send private message quote this post

What is your current broadband connection?
Vodafone FibreX or whatever its called at the moment

 

 

 

do you have a gaming setup?
yep got an ok one I guess at the moment

 

 

 

How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?"
The chair by miles, wouldn't have a broken back after an hour of gaming and a wireless headset....sweet as!

sigelnz
14 posts

Geek


  #2886839 16-Mar-2022 07:44
Send private message quote this post

What is your current broadband connection (xDSL, fibre, satellite, dial-up) and do you have a gaming setup?
Vodafone Fibre Unlimited, PS5/PS4, no PC gaming currently.

How would a Fibre Pro connection improve your gaming?

Quicker speeds meaning more responsive game play and fewer dropouts.

Warricka
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2886840 16-Mar-2022 07:45
Send private message quote this post

Current Broadband: Starlink Satellite and ADSL backup

 

Current Gaming : My PC that is used for software development (but does have Razer keyboard and mouse)

 

Advantages of Fibre: Lower Latency which is always good.

JetA1
41 posts

Geek


  #2886841 16-Mar-2022 07:48
Send private message quote this post

Current BB is Skinny 'Wireless'

 

Gaming setup is non existant but I'm working on it !

 

Fibre Pro would be far faster than my current connection with much lower latency so Gaming would improve a lot. Currently I don't play many games for those reasons.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 14
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 