Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topic2Talk "Migration fee"
sir1963

1427 posts

Uber Geek


#295389 25-Mar-2022 11:08
Send private message quote this post

I last used my 2talk account about 10 yers ago.

 

I have received no billing information or any other communication from them science then

 

However I have now received a bill for $19.53

 

This is a "migration fee".

 

1. I was not told in advance of this fee or any changes to the terms of service

 

2. I was not told there would be any cost (how could I, they never told me) If I had I would have closed the account.

 

3. I did not ask for any migration to occur

 

4. This looks like the migration was business decision (ie like shifting buildings, buying a new truck, changing accountant) and they are no trying to get customers to pay for their business decision cost.

 

 

 

This seems to be against the fair trading act and the consumer guarantees act.

 

Anyone else being billed ???

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Gordy7
1482 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891948 25-Mar-2022 11:25
Send private message quote this post

What did 2talk say about the fee?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

sir1963

1427 posts

Uber Geek


  #2892006 25-Mar-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

 

What did 2talk say about the fee?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Only that I did not have a nil balance. I thought $0.00 was a nil balance.

 

 

 

I have asked for

 

Copies of my last 12 months statement

 

Copies of the notification of this fee / change in terms and conditions

 

Copy of the account where the last transaction occurred.

 

 

 

I am thinking that perhaps I send this to the commerce commission, I wonder how many other people are getting stung with this.

Linux
8725 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892011 25-Mar-2022 11:48
Send private message quote this post

This migration was a business decision why should you pay for it?

 
 
 
 


CYaBro
3695 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2892012 25-Mar-2022 11:53
Send private message quote this post

You should get a credit for the migration amount too.
Have you logged into your account to check?

 

2talk are busy moving all customers to their new platform, even accounts that may not have been used.

jm3

jm3
30 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2892013 25-Mar-2022 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I received a migration invoice of $2.35 last week. I'm yet to login and check if there website has more info.

Same boat as you haven't used for 10yrs+

sir1963

1427 posts

Uber Geek


  #2892019 25-Mar-2022 11:59
Send private message quote this post

CYaBro:

 

You should get a credit for the migration amount too.
Have you logged into your account to check?

 

2talk are busy moving all customers to their new platform, even accounts that may not have been used.

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
3695 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2892024 25-Mar-2022 12:15
Send private message quote this post

sir1963:

 

CYaBro:

 

You should get a credit for the migration amount too.
Have you logged into your account to check?

 

2talk are busy moving all customers to their new platform, even accounts that may not have been used.

 

 

 

 

 

 

That looks like your account is in credit $19.53.

 
 
 
 


Gordy7
1482 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892027 25-Mar-2022 12:21
Send private message quote this post

I have been with 2talk for a long time.

 

Looked back over my invoices for the last six months.

 

My December invoice shows a Migration credit for $1.88.

 

Had not noticed that before.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

CYaBro
3695 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2892029 25-Mar-2022 12:26
Send private message quote this post

I think the credit for the migration is if you had any credit on your account on the old system.

cokemaster
Exited
4469 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892231 25-Mar-2022 19:17
Send private message quote this post

I agree with @CYaBro. I'm reading the negative amount as a credit balance and a positive amount as a debit balance.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

xpd

xpd
I'm with stupid
11693 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892237 25-Mar-2022 19:48
Send private message quote this post

Spoke with a friend who works for 2Talk, he said noone is getting pinged anything. If concerned, give them a call.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

My Hot Wheels Collection

antonknee
1034 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2892256 25-Mar-2022 22:40
Send private message quote this post

It's almost definitely a credit. Here's an earlier post on Geekzone. I add almost because it's not like I work for 2talk and know this to be a certainty but I would rate myself 99% sure.

 

@sir1963 obviously had credit on their pre-migration account, hence 2talk saying they did not have a nil balance.

Create new topic





News »

Chorus Prepares to Switch off First Copper Cabinets
Posted 14-Mar-2022 12:14

AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland
Posted 17-Feb-2022 17:52

NCSC Joins International Breach Notification Service
Posted 17-Feb-2022 14:28

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 