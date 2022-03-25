I last used my 2talk account about 10 yers ago.

I have received no billing information or any other communication from them science then

However I have now received a bill for $19.53

This is a "migration fee".

1. I was not told in advance of this fee or any changes to the terms of service

2. I was not told there would be any cost (how could I, they never told me) If I had I would have closed the account.

3. I did not ask for any migration to occur

4. This looks like the migration was business decision (ie like shifting buildings, buying a new truck, changing accountant) and they are no trying to get customers to pay for their business decision cost.

This seems to be against the fair trading act and the consumer guarantees act.

Anyone else being billed ???