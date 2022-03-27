kiwifidget

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fundraiser: History for Ukraine
Hi GZers,

 

I would like to draw your attention to a 24 hour fundraiser on YouTube.

 

Started 9 hours ago, but the content will be available for 48 hours.

 

Many historically and genealogically oriented people are donating their time and giving presentations.

 

Many interesting talks.

 

https://historyforukraine.co/

 

Free to watch, but the idea is to generate donations.

 

100% of donations go instantly to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

 

If you've been wondering how to help the people of Ukraine, this is one way to do so.




Thanks. Watching, donated.




https://youtu.be/2qkOZesb3-0

 

Here is the link for the first 8 hours.

 

Check in at 7:34:00 mark for a perspective of Ukrainian history from Dr Vadim Aristov, currently still in Ukraine.

 

Russian Historical Myths About Kyivan Rus

 

 

The presentation summarizes the most important Russian historical myths about Kyivan Rus which are exploited in propaganda. It demonstrates how and why these myths distort the reality and contradict the medieval sources.

 

Bio: Dr Vadim Aristov is a senior lecturer of the Department of History, the National University of “Kyiv-Mohyla academy” in Kyiv. His research fields are the History of Ukraine and Medieval History of Eastern Europe.

 




https://youtu.be/K7gzCHL33mI

 

 

 

History for Ukraine Part 2




https://youtu.be/IeHW2JO5EQs

 

 

 

Part 3




If you would just rather go straight to the point...

 

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/historyforukraine

 

 




There is an issue with part4 on YouTube.

 

It is being blocked for some reason.

 

However, you can catch it on Facebook...

 

https://www.facebook.com/History4Ukraine/videos/1380906759021185

 

The fundraiser will run until 1am Wednesday.

 

 

 

Between presentations are short videos of what is happening in Ukraine.

 

Warning, not for children.

 

Frankly, it's hard to watch as an adult.

 

 

 

 




Thanks for this, going to watch this later but going to donate to their cause. What a brilliant idea.




