kiwifidget

Hi GZers,
I would like to draw your attention to a 24 hour fundraiser on YouTube.
Started 9 hours ago, but the content will be available for 48 hours.
Many historically and genealogically oriented people are donating their time and giving presentations.
Many interesting talks.
Free to watch, but the idea is to generate donations.
100% of donations go instantly to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
If you've been wondering how to help the people of Ukraine, this is one way to do so.