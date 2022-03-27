kiwifidget

Hi GZers,

I would like to draw your attention to a 24 hour fundraiser on YouTube.

Started 9 hours ago, but the content will be available for 48 hours.

Many historically and genealogically oriented people are donating their time and giving presentations.

Many interesting talks.

https://historyforukraine.co/

Free to watch, but the idea is to generate donations.

100% of donations go instantly to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

If you've been wondering how to help the people of Ukraine, this is one way to do so.