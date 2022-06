https://historyforukraine.co/railway-history-for-ukraine/

Hot on the heels of the brilliant 24-hr live-aid-like History for Ukraine event, comes this 6-hour event focusing on railroad history.

Again, free presentations to watch, but you are encouraged to donate.

100% of donations going to British Red Cross for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Check the link for descriptions of the presentations on offer.

Starts March 31, 4am but should be available online for watching at a more civilised hour.