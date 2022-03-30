Hi There I was unsure how to label this or where to post. I have information in the form of photographs of enrolements admmissions and leaving for pupils from our school 1966 to 1975. The school has since closed and I have currently had the information on petermcguireteanau.com it is quite popular. I think my website got hacked and does not work very well now, I am sick of that its hard work. MY QUESTION IS how can I make these documents available on the Internet for free so people will find it on google and be able to access and download. One day I might go to sleep and not wake up and would like to have the information to stay there when Im gone. I have a guest book also but that did not work out to well with numb nuts accessing it with rubbish. Let me Know what you think.
Is there such a thing as a free website, I had one once but dont know how I did it.