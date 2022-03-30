Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
petermcg

#295457 30-Mar-2022 11:59
Web Site or online information.

 

 

 

Hi There I was unsure how to label this or where to post. I have information in the form of photographs of enrolements admmissions and leaving for pupils from our school 1966 to 1975. The school has since closed and I have currently had the information on petermcguireteanau.com it is quite popular. I think my website got hacked and does not work very well now, I am sick of that its hard work. MY QUESTION IS how can I make these documents available on the Internet for free so people will find it on google and be able to access and download. One day I might go to sleep and not wake up and would like to have the information to stay there when Im gone. I have a guest book also but that did not work out to well with numb nuts accessing it with rubbish. Let me Know what you think.

 

Is there such a thing as a free website, I had one once but dont know how I did it.

 

 

MurrayM
  #2894591 31-Mar-2022 10:56
Maybe archive.org would accept documents like this?

insane
  #2894604 31-Mar-2022 11:27
Would education counts be interested? 

 

Data Services | Education Counts

gzt

gzt
  #2894695 31-Mar-2022 12:50
Google sites / Google drive?



petermcg

  #2896369 3-Apr-2022 19:39
Thanks Guys I take all this onboard and have a look at these, getting some help from the boy now.

