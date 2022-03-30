Geektastic: Apparently the NZ naming is the US naming, with whom NZ has little direct cultural relationship, rather than the UK naming with which it does.

I guess that depends on the generational ties and where cultural influence comes from.

IMHO most modern NZ culture influcence is US based (TV, consumer products, movies etc).

Eg

Most people I know call it an elevator rather than a lift.

The majority of grocery products are americanised just stroll down the sweet/lolly aisle. M&M's, Starbursts etc. You have to wander over to the international food for British stuff.

Far easier to find a "pizza" than a yorkshire pudding.