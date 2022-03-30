Geektastic: 

The title quote is often used to refer to the UK and the USA.
I was investigating bread today and I realised it can apply here also.
In the UK, wholemeal flour is flour with all the wheat in. Here that is apparently wholewheat flour and wholemeal flour is some sort of strange concoction of white flour with wheat bran added back.
Apparently the NZ naming is the US naming, with whom NZ has little direct cultural relationship, rather than the UK naming with which it does.
I’m wondering how many bread errors I’ve made by not knowing this!