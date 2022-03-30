Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Two nations separated by a common language!
Geektastic

16710 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295458 30-Mar-2022 12:52
Send private message

The title quote is often used to refer to the UK and the USA.

I was investigating bread today and I realised it can apply here also.

In the UK, wholemeal flour is flour with all the wheat in. Here that is apparently wholewheat flour and wholemeal flour is some sort of strange concoction of white flour with wheat bran added back.

Apparently the NZ naming is the US naming, with whom NZ has little direct cultural relationship, rather than the UK naming with which it does.

I’m wondering how many bread errors I’ve made by not knowing this!





gzt

gzt
13582 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2894221 30-Mar-2022 13:21
Send private message

I did not know that, although I was aware of the NZ flour convention.

Behodar
8298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894229 30-Mar-2022 13:29
Send private message

I didn't know that, and I've apparently been using the wrong flour (although it still comes out OK).

tchart
2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2894283 30-Mar-2022 15:03
Send private message

Geektastic: Apparently the NZ naming is the US naming, with whom NZ has little direct cultural relationship, rather than the UK naming with which it does.

 

I guess that depends on the generational ties and where cultural influence comes from.

 

IMHO most modern NZ culture influcence is US based (TV, consumer products, movies etc).

 

Eg

 

Most people I know call it an elevator rather than a lift.

 

The majority of grocery products are americanised just stroll down the sweet/lolly aisle. M&M's, Starbursts etc. You have to wander over to the international food for British stuff.

 

Far easier to find a "pizza" than a yorkshire pudding.

 

 

 

 

 

 



Behodar
8298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894287 30-Mar-2022 15:14
Send private message

tchart: Most people I know call it an elevator rather than a lift.

 

Conversely I'm struggling to think of a single person I know who calls it an elevator.

wellygary
6648 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894289 30-Mar-2022 15:20
Send private message

Geektastic: 

I’m wondering how many bread errors I’ve made by not knowing this!

 

I Don't know , but its probably fewer that the number of Ozzies who simply don't understand why they get into trouble in the US whenever they say things like " I took off my thongs and got in the car" 

PolicyGuy
1261 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894327 30-Mar-2022 16:41
Send private message

wellygary:

 

I Don't know , but its probably fewer that the number of Ozzies who simply don't understand why they get into trouble in the US whenever they say things like " I took off my thongs and got in the car" 

 

 

Or the Aussie AFS student (Year 11/12) who never understood until later why she got a double-take reaction when she asked the boy at the next desk for a rubber. After a long pause, he said "you mean an eraser?" and she said "I guess so, yes".
I guess he must have been better educated that the average.
🤣🤣🤣

