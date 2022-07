Mrs Code meets her morning walking mates at 8.55 am most mornings. I moved the kitchen wall-clock forward 10 mins this morning. She came down from the bedroom to go out at 8.50, saw 9.00 - panicked and said “Sh*t, I’m late!”

I had to tell her then - if I had let her go on out so that it escalated, later she may not have seen the obviously hilarious side of it. 😀

Old, tired, pathetic AFJ - but still surprisingly effective.