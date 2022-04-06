blackjack17

Does any one have unlimited sick leave at their workplace? We are thinking of throwing that in the mix when the next contract negotiations come up later this year.

I had it years ago in one of my jobs straight out of uni and nobody seemed to abuse it, in fact instead of people taking their "5 days leave" regardless of whether they were sick, people only used it when they were actually sick.

How does it work at your workplace and if someone is willing to share the wording of it/policy documents that would be super helpful (even pm if you don't want to make it public)