Can I plug two chargers into this?
Bananabob

#295730 19-Apr-2022 11:13
In our bathroom we have one of these

 

 

Is it possible to plug two chargers into it using the double adapter, without causing an overload or any other problems?

 

Here is the info

 

 

 

lxsw20
  #2903732 19-Apr-2022 11:19
Yeap that will be fine.

Jase2985
  #2903745 19-Apr-2022 11:33
is the double plug seated correctly? as it looks to be sicking out a little to avoid pressing the reset button

richms
  #2903788 19-Apr-2022 12:39
Not saying what the chargers are doesn't help - phone, toothbrush etc then yes - tesla charger - no.

 

You should fine with it like any other outlet in theory, but I have seen these go in place of old shaver sockets that were on the lighting circuit by people that didnt know what they were doing, so if thats the case then it may trip the lights if you draw too much. 




Bananabob

  #2903813 19-Apr-2022 13:48
Thanks guys! I will only be using a toothbrush charger and water pick charger.

 

I will double check that the adaptor is correctly seated.

Wellingtondave
  #2903824 19-Apr-2022 14:03
richms:

 

Not saying what the chargers are doesn't help - phone, toothbrush etc then yes - tesla charger - no.

 

You should fine with it like any other outlet in theory, but I have seen these go in place of old shaver sockets that were on the lighting circuit by people that didnt know what they were doing, so if thats the case then it may trip the lights if you draw too much. 

 

 

 

 

Dummies question. A Tesla mobile wall charger is 16A (apparently, don't have one), so presuming the electrics are all done to standard, which is what most discussions have to be based upon, what's the problem? 

 

Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?   

Inphinity
  #2903839 19-Apr-2022 14:19
Wellingtondave:

 

Dummies question. A Tesla mobile wall charger is 16A (apparently, don't have one), so presuming the electrics are all done to standard, which is what most discussions have to be based upon, what's the problem? 

 

Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?   

 

 

2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.

Wellingtondave
  #2903890 19-Apr-2022 14:28
Inphinity:

 

Wellingtondave:

 

Dummies question. A Tesla mobile wall charger is 16A (apparently, don't have one), so presuming the electrics are all done to standard, which is what most discussions have to be based upon, what's the problem? 

 

Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?   

 

 

2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.

 

 

 

 

Two Tecla's! OP must be rich! 



Bung
  #2903907 19-Apr-2022 14:49
Inphinity:

2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.



The RCD socket is only rated at 10A. A second socket can be wired to the RCD section.

Jase2985
  #2903943 19-Apr-2022 15:49
Bung:
Inphinity:

 

2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.

 



The RCD socket is only rated at 10A. A second socket can be wired to the RCD section.

 

how do you figure that?

Bananabob

  #2903949 19-Apr-2022 16:04
Wellingtondave:

 

Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?   

 

 

About the RCD and the double adaptor. certainly not about charging my fleet of teslas 😁

Inphinity
  #2903952 19-Apr-2022 16:08
Jase2985:

 

Bung:

 

The RCD socket is only rated at 10A. A second socket can be wired to the RCD section.

 

how do you figure that?

 

 

The socket is a standard 10 amp socket, the RCD is rated at 20A. Sorry, my earlier comment was just a half-joking response around the earlier post clarifying what types of chargers, and was having a bit of fun around why you wouldn't want to charge two cars off it ;)

