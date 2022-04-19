In our bathroom we have one of these
Is it possible to plug two chargers into it using the double adapter, without causing an overload or any other problems?
Here is the info
is the double plug seated correctly? as it looks to be sicking out a little to avoid pressing the reset button
Not saying what the chargers are doesn't help - phone, toothbrush etc then yes - tesla charger - no.
You should fine with it like any other outlet in theory, but I have seen these go in place of old shaver sockets that were on the lighting circuit by people that didnt know what they were doing, so if thats the case then it may trip the lights if you draw too much.
Thanks guys! I will only be using a toothbrush charger and water pick charger.
I will double check that the adaptor is correctly seated.
richms:
Not saying what the chargers are doesn't help - phone, toothbrush etc then yes - tesla charger - no.
You should fine with it like any other outlet in theory, but I have seen these go in place of old shaver sockets that were on the lighting circuit by people that didnt know what they were doing, so if thats the case then it may trip the lights if you draw too much.
Dummies question. A Tesla mobile wall charger is 16A (apparently, don't have one), so presuming the electrics are all done to standard, which is what most discussions have to be based upon, what's the problem?
Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?
Wellingtondave:
Dummies question. A Tesla mobile wall charger is 16A (apparently, don't have one), so presuming the electrics are all done to standard, which is what most discussions have to be based upon, what's the problem?
Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?
2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.
Inphinity:
Wellingtondave:
Dummies question. A Tesla mobile wall charger is 16A (apparently, don't have one), so presuming the electrics are all done to standard, which is what most discussions have to be based upon, what's the problem?
Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?
2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.
Two Tecla's! OP must be rich!
Inphinity:
2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.
Bung:Inphinity:
2 x 16A > 20A, so two tesla chargers would exceed the current capacity of this socket.
The RCD socket is only rated at 10A. A second socket can be wired to the RCD section.
how do you figure that?
Wellingtondave:
Isn't OPs issue more the double plug than the socket?
About the RCD and the double adaptor. certainly not about charging my fleet of teslas 😁
Jase2985:
Bung:
The RCD socket is only rated at 10A. A second socket can be wired to the RCD section.
how do you figure that?
The socket is a standard 10 amp socket, the RCD is rated at 20A. Sorry, my earlier comment was just a half-joking response around the earlier post clarifying what types of chargers, and was having a bit of fun around why you wouldn't want to charge two cars off it ;)