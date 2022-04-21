Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic BNZ app login problem
linw

#295757 21-Apr-2022 07:23
Anone else having problems with BNZ login on android app? I get, "Something went wrong. We're not sure what went wrong". 

 

I have msged them and they will try to get an answer 'within 5 days'!! 

 

 

Linux
  #2904629 21-Apr-2022 07:33
@linw Working for me

 

I take it before sending them a message you did some trouble shooting like clear the bnz app cache or removed the App and reinstall it?

 

Edit: Did you try repowering your handset? If something is urgent do not email call them everyone knows emails take a number of days generally to get a response

linw

  #2904643 21-Apr-2022 08:25
Thanks for the reply. Power off didn't work so I reinstalled it and all fine now. Weird.

 

Cheers.

