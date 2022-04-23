Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicClassique Oven symbols rubbed off - front panel
Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


#295796 23-Apr-2022 20:07
At the moment, cooking and baking at home is a bit hit and miss, normally I'd blame my skills in the kitchen, but this time its not my fault- the place I am flatting in has an oven that is probably older than I am. It still runs just fine, but over the years the symbols on the front panel have all almost completely rubbed off, including the model number.

 

Does anyone else here have an oven like it, or know how I can track down a manual with the front panel printed so I can see what function I have it set to?

 

The left function knob appears to be 10 clicks to full rotation, which means it has 9 functions + off setting. I found a few others on google which had 5-6-7 type arrangements, but nothing else. Brand is Classique.

 

Any help or ideas would be appreciated! 

 

Create new topic
Gordy7
1526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905872 23-Apr-2022 20:26
Maybe similar to this.... You get a good view of the symbols if you zoom in on the picture.

 

https://themarket.com/nz/p/8-function-electric-wall-oven-60cm/5110-BD-14641?skuid=9953318&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2pf5yuCp9wIVUA8rCh1e1QAmEAYYASABEgJIXfD_BwE




Gordy

 

Gordy7
1526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905873 23-Apr-2022 20:31
For example:

 

 

 




Gordy

 

yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2905874 23-Apr-2022 20:34
You might be able to find a model number on the inner door, though I think this depends on the brands as it might not be there at times.  But if you can find it, you should be able to find a manual on the Classique website, or email them to send you a copy.

 

 



Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905875 23-Apr-2022 20:44
yann:

 

You might be able to find a model number on the inner door, though I think this depends on the brands as it might not be there at times.  But if you can find it, you should be able to find a manual on the Classique website, or email them to send you a copy.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the tip. Annoyingly the model number is mostly gone from the inside, too. It's also basically rubbed off and not enough left to be helpful. 

 

I have just emailed what looks like the supplier for the Classique supplier, hopefully in the mean time we can find it. 

 

 

 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2905889 23-Apr-2022 22:20
Appears to be a CL210SS - the naming scheme seems to be CL=classique, numbers, SS=stainless.

 

 

 

Finding manual... maybe.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6339 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2905915 24-Apr-2022 04:56
A bit of google fossicking indicates that Classique ovens are badge-engineered versions of ovens also sold under Smeg and Baumatic brand labels.

 

Googling for “Classique CL210SS oven user manual” didn’t reveal anything useful - but “210 wall oven user manual Smeg OR Baumatic” lead to this:

 

https://www.manualslib.com/products/Smeg-Sa210x-356613.html

 

Then this - which shows ten functions for model SA210, so I’d say there’s a good chance it’s the same for your oven. I know you don’t have any symbols but maybe the first five symbols in LH column correspond to your first five dial positions and RH column symbols to your positions 6-10 (or maybe L, R, L, R … down). Trying a few positions will soon tell you.

 




Bung
4591 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905921 24-Apr-2022 07:23
^^^ Sherlock

"It's elementry Watts on."



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6339 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2905928 24-Apr-2022 08:01
@Aaroona Here y'go:

 

https://stoveconnection.com.au/shop/index.php/brand/smeg/sticker-sets.html

 

https://stoveconnection.com.au/shop/index.php/brand/smeg/sticker-sets.html/p062370994-1.html.html

 

and on this site, I found:

 

https://www.ovendecals.co.uk/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=44_14&products_id=1499

 




robjg63
3494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905939 24-Apr-2022 08:52
https://www.classique.co.nz/faq-tips-classique

 

They list 9 functions under the oven section - probably matches your oven.

 

 

 

EASY OVEN FUNCTION GUIDE

 

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Grill function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Pizza Lower Element function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Half Grill function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Fan Lower Element function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Fan Grill function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Defrost function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Fan Forced function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Fan Bake function

 

 

 

 

Click here to find out more about the Conventional Bake function

 

 

 

 

If you have the model number they say to can email them for manuals for older models etc.




Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906050 24-Apr-2022 13:25
eracode:

 

@Aaroona Here y'go:

 

https://stoveconnection.com.au/shop/index.php/brand/smeg/sticker-sets.html

 

https://stoveconnection.com.au/shop/index.php/brand/smeg/sticker-sets.html/p062370994-1.html.html

 

and on this site, I found:

 

https://www.ovendecals.co.uk/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=44_14&products_id=1499

 

<Image removed for brevity> 

 

 

Thanks for the info mate- unfortunately this appears to be for the 10 function oven and I have the 9. From what I can tell, it looks like the order of the functions is different (turned on to a couple to test). 

 

I'll do some more testing to see if I can work out which is which. 

rscole86
4539 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907101 26-Apr-2022 22:08
We have a different Classique in wall oven, 9 functions + off.

In order, going clockwise, from 12 o'clock
Off
Defrost
Conventional Bake, top and bottom elements
Fan forced, using element next to the fan
Half grill
Full grill (6 o'clock)
Full grill + fan
Lower element + fan
Fan bake
Pizza, concealed lower element

The mini dial diagram in my manual does not match my oven, so even if you find the manual it may not match what you experience.

Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915226 17-May-2022 16:23
Thank for all the replies.

 

 

 

I just heard back from a supplier that has sent through a picture of the front face plate and the instruction manual. 

 

Will attach here for any other poor sucker that is trying to track this info down at some stage.

 

 

 

 

Copy of the manual: https://pdfhost.io/v/4FR6A96KL_CL210SS_Classique_Oven_Manual

Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915230 17-May-2022 16:26
rscole86: We have a different Classique in wall oven, 9 functions + off.

In order, going clockwise, from 12 o'clock
Off
Defrost
Conventional Bake, top and bottom elements
Fan forced, using element next to the fan
Half grill
Full grill (6 o'clock)
Full grill + fan
Lower element + fan
Fan bake
Pizza, concealed lower element

The mini dial diagram in my manual does not match my oven, so even if you find the manual it may not match what you experience.

 

 

 

Interesting, was it far off? 
The manual I was sent doesn't appear to have the dial actually listed in the manual itself, they just sent me a seperate picture of the front.. so I wonder if that is the same as whats your manual or not? 

rscole86
4539 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2922755 4-Jun-2022 16:49
There's nothing in my manual to suggest the image is indicative only.

Create new topic





