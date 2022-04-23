At the moment, cooking and baking at home is a bit hit and miss, normally I'd blame my skills in the kitchen, but this time its not my fault- the place I am flatting in has an oven that is probably older than I am. It still runs just fine, but over the years the symbols on the front panel have all almost completely rubbed off, including the model number.

Does anyone else here have an oven like it, or know how I can track down a manual with the front panel printed so I can see what function I have it set to?

The left function knob appears to be 10 clicks to full rotation, which means it has 9 functions + off setting. I found a few others on google which had 5-6-7 type arrangements, but nothing else. Brand is Classique.

Any help or ideas would be appreciated!