Just an update on this, heard back from warehouse support over the weekend and they're investigating but they of course said it's not normal to have sent this info out in the order confirmation email. Their response also contained a screenshot of their order system to verify which details they're storing - which also happened to have my CVV in plain text.



Thought it was potentially because my name and CVV were in the wrong way around - but the payment has been made and approved so can't have been.



Cancelled my card because the numbers are now, by the looks of it, circulating among quite a few people at TWG working on this issue - hopefully will hear something a bit more concrete back soon.